Anthony Rizzo Hopes Yankees Keep Aaron Judge, Give Him Captain Title in Free Agency

First baseman Anthony Rizzo wants to see the New York Yankees make a significant commitment to outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Rizzo said the following when asked about Judge's future: "I hope it's in a Yankee uniform, for him and for baseball in general. We're seeing people jump ship so much. … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title."

Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason after turning in the best season of his career in 2022, which will likely result in an American League MVP.

The 30-year-old Judge earned his fourth career All-Star nod this season and entered the year having already been an AL Rookie of the Year, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a second-place finisher in the AL MVP voting, but he took his game to the next level in 2022.

Judge set new career highs across the board, slashing .311/.425/.686 with 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 133 runs scored, 111 walks and 16 stolen bases.

The 6'7" slugger led the AL in homers, RBI, runs and walks, and he set a new single-season American League home run record, as his 62 surpassed the previous record set by fellow Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961.

With Judge leading the way, the Yankees went 99-63 and won their first AL East title since 2019. They also got past the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, but they were swept out of the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros.

Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the Yankees for next season and beyond. Aside from Judge's impending free-agent status, it is unclear if manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will be back.

Also, relievers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be free agents, while the team has a club option on starting pitcher Luis Severino and Rizzo has a player option.

Rizzo's comments suggest he would perhaps like to return to New York in 2023, which would be a huge boost for the Yankees after the powerful lefty tied his career high with 32 home runs this season.

Things are perhaps less certain with Judge since the two sides failed to get a new deal done before the 2022 season, and he likely played his way into a far more robust contract.

High-profile sports agent Leigh Steinberg told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Judge could land a 10-year contract worth $500 million in free agency, which would be a new MLB record.

The Yankees also figure to have a ton of competition when it comes to signing Judge, especially from teams in his home state of California, such as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

While paying up would undoubtedly help the Yankees retain Judge, the symbolic gesture of making him captain would perhaps be of interest to Judge as well.

The Yankees have had only 15 captains in club history, and they have not designated a new one since Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season.

Judge has earned the right to be the next Yankees captain, and giving him that distinction along with a hefty, new contract would cement his place in team history.