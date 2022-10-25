Santiago Sanchez Feared Missing by Family amid Journey on Foot to Qatar for World Cup

Ismael Adnan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The family of Spanish trekker Santiago Sanchez say he has gone missing while attempting to hike from Madrid to Doha, Qatar, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Sanchez last contacted his family on Oct. 2 after making his way to Iran. His last post on Instagram, where he has been documenting his journey, was one day earlier.

Sanchez's parents reported him missing on Oct. 17.

"After a few days, we didn't worry about him not posting; it matched what he had said," his mother, Celia Cogedor, said. "But after eight or nine days, my daughter and his closest friends ... we already began to think that we had to report his disappearance."

Spain's ambassador in Tehran, Iran, is "handling the matter."

Sanchez intended to give an interview with a Tehran-based television station about his experience. He planned to then make his way to Bandar Abbas, which is along Iran's southern coast. From there, the 41-year-old would complete his final leg to Qatar by boat.

The World Cup is scheduled to kick off Nov. 20, with host Qatar playing Ecuador. Spain, which was drawn in Group E, will begin play Nov. 23 against Costa Rica.