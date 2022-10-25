World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

0 of 2

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The stage for the 2022 World Series is set and it looks like it's going to be an intriguing matchup.

Representing the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies, who is back in the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it in 2008.

Thanks to Bryce Harper's series-clinching two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth in Game 5, the Phillies extended their dream season by defeating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NCLS.

They'll now head to Houston for the 118th World Series to face the Astros, who were the prohibitive favorites at the beginning of the season to make it this far and are once again the face of the American League after the ACLS sweep of the New York Yankees.

This is the fourth time Houston is competing for the World Series championship in six seasons. If they can defeat the underdog Philadelphia, it will yield their second title.

Harper is rolling for the Phillies, but if the Astros want to finish their run, they'll need Jose Altuve to continue working his way out of the slump that had him at 0-for-25 in the postseason.