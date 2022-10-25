World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching MatchupsOctober 25, 2022
World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups
The stage for the 2022 World Series is set and it looks like it's going to be an intriguing matchup.
Representing the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies, who is back in the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it in 2008.
Thanks to Bryce Harper's series-clinching two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth in Game 5, the Phillies extended their dream season by defeating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NCLS.
They'll now head to Houston for the 118th World Series to face the Astros, who were the prohibitive favorites at the beginning of the season to make it this far and are once again the face of the American League after the ACLS sweep of the New York Yankees.
This is the fourth time Houston is competing for the World Series championship in six seasons. If they can defeat the underdog Philadelphia, it will yield their second title.
Harper is rolling for the Phillies, but if the Astros want to finish their run, they'll need Jose Altuve to continue working his way out of the slump that had him at 0-for-25 in the postseason.
World Series Schedule and Odds
Game 1: Friday, October 28 (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, October 29 (Fox)
Game 3: Monday, October 31 (Fox)
Game 4: Tuesday, November 1 (Fox)
Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2 (Fox)
Game 6*: Friday, November 4 (Fox)
Game 7*: Saturday, November 5 (Fox)
* if necessary
Odds to win the World Series
Astros: -155
Phillies: +135
Justin Verlander vs. Zack Wheeler
One of the biggest strategy matchups between the Astros and Phillies comes down to pitching and hitting.
Coming into Friday's Game 1, the latter has the edge on hitting, but the former is expected to win the pitching battle because of their deep cadre of pitchers led by ace Justin Verlander.
Verlander went 18-4 and had an 1.75 ERA for the regular season and is 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in the postseason.
The 39-year old star pitcher came up big against the Yankees, allowing just one run in six innings in Game 1 of the ALCS.
The Astros will need him to have a similar performance this Friday for Game 1, which shouldn't be hard considering he threw for five no-hit innings and 10 strikeouts against Philadelphia back on October 4.
As for the Phillies, they'll be leaning on a fully rested Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to start things off, with Wheeler likely taking the mound on Friday.
In the postseason, Wheeler has been phenomenal in his own right, holding the Padres to just two runs on three hits over six innings in the NLCS-clinching 4-3 win in Game 5.
With a 1.78 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four starts, the 32-year old nicknamed "Big-Game Wheels," has a chance to extend his stellar play in a matchup against Verlander that everyone will be watching.
Houston is deeper than Philadelphia when it comes to starting pitchers, so if the Phils want to win this championship series, they'll need to start off strong at Minute Maid Park.