Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Hand Injury: 'I Feel Like I’ve Relearned How to Use It'

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed five games with a thumb injury that required surgery, and he apparently used that time away to relearn how to use his hand.

"The hand's great," Prescott told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated after leading the Cowboys to a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. "Honestly, I feel like I've relearned how to use it, activate it, all this past week-and-a-half. As far as doing my job, there's no limitations; there's no doubt in my mind that I wasn't going to be able to do what I just did. That's what's also in just trusting my rehab process, trusting everything that I've been through.

"In the real-life aspect of it, yeah, there's probably another little step, step-and-a-half that I can get before I'm over 100 percent or at 100 percent. But I can do my job, I can do my job comfortably, I can do my job with a lot of confidence and that's all that really matters to me."

He did his job against the Lions by going 19-of-25 for 207 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, which was a much better showing than the Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he finished 14-of-29 for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception and suffered the injury.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush kept them afloat by going 4-1 as a starter when Prescott was sidelined.

Now the two-time Pro Bowler is back for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. He will also have additional time to get healthier with the scheduled bye week after a Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

That should help with that additional "little step, step-and-a-half" to be fully healthy for the stretch run.