Cowboys News: Jourdan Lewis out for Season After Being Diagnosed with Lisfranc Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday cornerback Jourdan Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Lewis was injured after intercepting a Jared Goff pass in the fourth quarter.

With his year now over, Lewis finishes 2022 with 26 tackles, one interception and one sack.

Dallas can still count on Trevon Diggs to anchor the secondary. The 2021 All-Pro already has three interceptions and an NFL-high 11 passes defended through seven games.

Diggs can't cover everybody, though, so Lewis' absence is bound to have an impact on a defense that's allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards (185.1) and ranks sixth in opponent passer rating (77.7).

It doesn't help that Lewis' likely replacement as the nickelback is DaRon Bland, a fifth-round draft pick who has logged a total of 66 snaps on defense. The bulk of that action came in a Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders, when Lewis was out with a groin issue.

For Lewis, the Lisfranc injury could add some uncertainty to his offseason in the spring.

The Cowboys are projected to have just $7.3 million in salary-cap space for 2023, per Spotrac, and they have a few notable players heading for free agency including Tony Pollard, Anthony Brown, Leighton Vander Esch and Dalton Schultz.

By cutting Lewis, Dallas would carry $1.2 million in dead money but save $5 million since he'll be in the final year of his contract. If the front office has any misgivings about the 27-year-old long-term, then he might become expendable when the season ends.