Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Gus Edwards Re-Emerges as a Top Free-Agent Add

AP Foto/Nick Wass

With the 2022 NFL season soon to reach its midpoint, most fantasy managers should have an idea of how their teams will fare in the upcoming playoffs.

If you are below .500, it isn't too late to turn your season around. It won't be easy, but making a series of shrewd waiver-wire moves over the next few weeks could provide you with the pieces you need to make a run.

Even if you are sitting atop the league standings, utilizing waivers to overturn the bottom of your bench and keep high-end talent away from your potential postseason opponents could make the difference between winning a championship and getting eliminated early.

With that in mind, here are five players you will want to target on waivers in Week 8.

All suggested pickups are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.