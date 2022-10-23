Chargers' JC Jackson Knee Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Dislocated Kneecap

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team confirmed he was out for the remainder of the contest with a knee injury, and ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported the team's trainers had placed an air cast on his right leg.

Following the game, head coach Brandon Staley described Jackson's injury as "significant." Rapoport reported Jackson is due to get an MRI on Monday.

In the second quarter, the 2021 Pro Bowler leapt to make a play on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin. His right knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to jump.

The Chargers took full advantage of Justin Herbert's rookie deal to fortify their defense in the offseason. They signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract and also added Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

Those moves haven't had their intended impact so far. Entering Sunday, Los Angeles was 17th in yards allowed (349.8 per game) and 14th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Now, the team will have to proceed without Jackson in the secondary. Based on how serious his injury looked, his availability for the remainder of the year could be in doubt.

Michael Davis started 40 games for the Chargers between 2019-21, so he has plenty of experience as he takes over for Jackson. That won't provide much reassurance, though, considering his performance warranted making a splashy signing at the cornerback position in the spring.