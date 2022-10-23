Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Struggles May Be 'Best Thing' for GB: 'I'm Not Worried'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers attempted to put a positive spin on a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders that dropped the team to 3-4 in the 2022 NFL season.

"I’m not worried about this squad," he told reporters after the game. "In fact, this might be the best thing for us."

Rodgers' optimism may not be widely shared by fans.

The Packers haven't had a losing season since 2018 and earned 13 wins in each of the next three years. This isn't a position the team has found itself in recently.

Rodgers' belief might stem from what unfolded after a defeat to Washington put Green Bay at 4-6 in 2016. The team reeled off six straight wins to end the regular season and reached the NFC title game.

The big issue for the Packers this time year, though, is that it's difficult to see what will spark that kind of turnaround.

That squad could count on an elite offense to compensate for a pedestrian defense. Rodgers had Comeback Player of the Year winner Jordy Nelson, an emergent Davante Adams and Randall Cobb at his disposal.

Fast forward to 2022 and Rodgers is on pace to average his fewest passing yards since becoming Green Bay's starting quarterback. After Sunday, he's putting up 228.1 yards per contest through the air.

Perhaps that's partially because of his age (38), but his supporting cast isn't doing him any favors. One narrative throughout Rodgers' career is that Green Bay has failed to fully capitalize on his greatness, and that's never been more true than when the front office built an offense with Cobb, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its best receivers.

The Packers did little to replace Adams in the offseason after trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders, so the present situation should come as little surprise.

Rodgers might be outwardly assured, but one wonders how he's truly feeling with how things are playing out in Green Bay.