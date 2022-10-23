X

    Kentucky CBB Twitter Hypes Antonio Reeves' Scoring Ability After 2022 Blue-White Game

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2022

    Illinois State's Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    AP Photo/Andy Manis

    The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team hosted its annual Blue-White game at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, and the White team walked away with a 70-67 victory.

    The game was played in Pikeville instead of at Rupp Arena so proceeds could be donated to flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky, a part of the state that had been devastated by floods over the summer.

    In addition, Saturday's contest was limited to just 30 minutes as Kentucky was down a number of players because of minor injuries, including Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Lance Ware.

    Kentucky head coach John Calipari split his roster into two teams for Saturday's game. The White team roster included Jacob Toppin, CJ Frederick, Daimon Collins, Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.

    The Blue teams roster included Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Brennan Canada, Walker Horn, Ugonna Onyenso and Kareem Watkins.

    Reeves, who transferred to Kentucky in April after three seasons at Illinois State, was the star of the show, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 shooting from deep.

    Reeves was lauded by Kentucky fans on Twitter for his scoring ability following Saturday's game:

    Jack Pilgrim @JackPilgrimKSR

    Blue-White Game MVP: Antonio Reeves<br><br>27 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal in 40 minutes.<br><br>He also won MVP honors in the Bahamas

    Jack Pilgrim @JackPilgrimKSR

    Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are serving up buckets tonight. Goodness gracious.

    TorresOnKentucky @TorresOnUK

    Antonio Reeves leads the way with 22 at half. He’s going to be a bucket

    Shawn Smith @gbbcountry

    Will Antonio Reeves lead this team in scoring? Unreal scorer. <br><br>22 points in the first half on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three-point range.

    Ben Roberts @BenRobertsHL

    Antonio Reeves just put up 22 points in 20 minutes of first-half action. He was 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep, with that quick release that UK fans are going to fall in love with this season.<br><br>CJ Fredrick and Cason Wallace with 15 points each.

    Shawn Smith @gbbcountry

    Antonio Reeves is instant offense. He can get points in a hurry.

    wildcatcorey @WildcatCorey

    Tom Leach on the radio broadcast: “Antonio Reeves, he really knows how to put the ball in the hole” 😂

    Before committing to Kentucky, Reeves had Nebraska, Xavier, Oregon and DePaul in his final five. The 6'5", 205-pound guard was one of the best scorers available in the transfer portal.

    During the 2021-22 season, his final at Illinois State, Reeves averaged 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 games while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 39 percent from deep.

    If Reeves can replicate that success in his first season with the Wildcats, Calipari's squad could make a run in the NCAA tournament.

