Kentucky CBB Twitter Hypes Antonio Reeves' Scoring Ability After 2022 Blue-White Game

AP Photo/Andy Manis

The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team hosted its annual Blue-White game at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, and the White team walked away with a 70-67 victory.

The game was played in Pikeville instead of at Rupp Arena so proceeds could be donated to flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky, a part of the state that had been devastated by floods over the summer.

In addition, Saturday's contest was limited to just 30 minutes as Kentucky was down a number of players because of minor injuries, including Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Lance Ware.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari split his roster into two teams for Saturday's game. The White team roster included Jacob Toppin, CJ Frederick, Daimon Collins, Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.

The Blue teams roster included Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Brennan Canada, Walker Horn, Ugonna Onyenso and Kareem Watkins.

Reeves, who transferred to Kentucky in April after three seasons at Illinois State, was the star of the show, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 shooting from deep.

Reeves was lauded by Kentucky fans on Twitter for his scoring ability following Saturday's game:

Before committing to Kentucky, Reeves had Nebraska, Xavier, Oregon and DePaul in his final five. The 6'5", 205-pound guard was one of the best scorers available in the transfer portal.

During the 2021-22 season, his final at Illinois State, Reeves averaged 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 games while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 39 percent from deep.

If Reeves can replicate that success in his first season with the Wildcats, Calipari's squad could make a run in the NCAA tournament.