Islam Makhachev Defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Captures Lightweight Title

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 from Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev showed from the outset that he's more than just a wrestler. He cracked Oliveira on the feet in the first round before going to work with his vaunted grappling in a round that proved the champion was going to have his hands full from the opening bell.

The striking was once again a big factor in the lead-up to the finish. Makhachev intercepted a flying knee attempt from Oliveira with a two-punch combination that floored Do Bronx.

Makhachev wasted no time in following up, jumping on the arm-triangle choke that drew the tap.

The coronation is the ultimate achievement in the Russian's current 11-fight win streak. The 31-year-old has been slowly working his way up the rankings since starting the streak back in 2016.

Now he holds the spot that was long the possession of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who now trains Makhachev.

Whether the new champion can live up to the impressive legacy of his friend remains to be seen, but he already has his eyes set on challenging another UFC champion.

Alexander Volkanovski was the backup fighter if either Oliveira or Makhachev missed weight. The lightweight title was vacant because Oliveira failed to make weight in his defense against Justin Gaethje.

He was also there to meet the winner in the center of the cage after the fight:

Volkanovski didn't get his crack at gold Saturday, but Makhachev is willing to head to Australia in 2023 to defend his belt against the featherweight champ.

“Why not? Yes [I’ll fight Volkanovski in Australia],” Makhachev said this week, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. “I went to Australia one time. I can go again."

Picking up his first title defense against a fighter of Volkanovski's caliber would only serve to further cement his status as a champion that's going to be hard to top.