Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Twitter

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers offense was fairly difficult to deal with when it was Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson Jr., among other weapons.

Now opposing defenses are going to have to worry about Christian McCaffrey as well.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that San Francisco sent the Carolina Panthers second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for the Stanford product.

The 49ers lost Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury during the season opener against the Chicago Bears and have largely relied on Wilson and others to spearhead the rushing attack. Now it has someone who can change the game as a runner or receiver coming out of the backfield who is nearly impossible to stop in one-on-one coverage.

Defenses having to deal with both Samuel and McCaffrey at the same time seems almost unfair, but that will be the new reality when facing the NFC West team.

A division crown is very much on the table for the 49ers at this point given the overall mediocrity of the NFC West. They are tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 3-3 and just ahead of the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals.

Now they have one of the best running backs in the league to help them chase that title.