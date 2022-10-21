Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Twitter

Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers Draws Rave Reviews from NFL TwitterOctober 21, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers offense was fairly difficult to deal with when it was Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson Jr., among other weapons.
Now opposing defenses are going to have to worry about Christian McCaffrey as well.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that San Francisco sent the Carolina Panthers second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for the Stanford product.
Suffice to say, Twitter had plenty to say about the move:
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
The 49ers have McCaffrey, Deebo, Kittle, Juszcyyk and Aiyuk. They will be the MOST VERSATILE OFFENSE IN THE NFL personnel wise. Have a running back who could be a starting slot receiver. A WR who could be a starting RB and a FB who could be a starting RB or TE. NIGHTMARE MATCHUPS
Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL
McCaffrey will be a nice fit in SF<br><br>He’ll run the OZ stuff, counters, toss lead stuff. Cool traps sprinkled in. He’ll run the angles/backfield routes we’ve seen from Deebo/Juice. He’ll get split out wide (look what Tevin Coleman did vs CAR 2 weeks ago)<br><br>Another toy for Shanahan🤷🏻♂️
Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski
49ers spending on their backfield <br><br>- Christian McCaffrey 2023 2nd, 3rd, 4th, plus 2024 5th rd pick<br>- Jerrick McKinnon 4 years $30 million <br>- Tevin Coleman 2 years $10 million <br>- Kyle Juszczyk 5 years $27 million<br>- '22 3rd round Tyrion Davis-Price<br>- '21 3rd round Trey Sermon
The 49ers lost Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury during the season opener against the Chicago Bears and have largely relied on Wilson and others to spearhead the rushing attack. Now it has someone who can change the game as a runner or receiver coming out of the backfield who is nearly impossible to stop in one-on-one coverage.
Defenses having to deal with both Samuel and McCaffrey at the same time seems almost unfair, but that will be the new reality when facing the NFC West team.
A division crown is very much on the table for the 49ers at this point given the overall mediocrity of the NFC West. They are tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 3-3 and just ahead of the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals.
Now they have one of the best running backs in the league to help them chase that title.