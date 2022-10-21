X

    Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Twitter

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks on during the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 16, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers offense was fairly difficult to deal with when it was Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson Jr., among other weapons.

    Now opposing defenses are going to have to worry about Christian McCaffrey as well.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that San Francisco sent the Carolina Panthers second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for the Stanford product.

    Suffice to say, Twitter had plenty to say about the move:

    George Kittle @gkittle46

    Let’s gooooooo <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> <a href="https://t.co/bkReZuwZdv">https://t.co/bkReZuwZdv</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The 49ers have McCaffrey, Deebo, Kittle, Juszcyyk and Aiyuk. They will be the MOST VERSATILE OFFENSE IN THE NFL personnel wise. Have a running back who could be a starting slot receiver. A WR who could be a starting RB and a FB who could be a starting RB or TE. NIGHTMARE MATCHUPS

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    WOW!!! Carolina must have eaten some of that cash and lowered that asking price. This is BIG <a href="https://t.co/rquomjcwUm">https://t.co/rquomjcwUm</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    And so it comes full circle: Former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey played for former 49ers OC Mike Shanahan in San Francisco, and now McCaffrey's son Christian will play for Shanahan's son Kyle in San Francisco.

    Patrick Peterson /P2 @P2

    Crazy Business. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/w84bNVeHAm">https://t.co/w84bNVeHAm</a>

    Tre Boston @TreBos10

    This a Win for the 49ers! This Offense is perfect for CMac! 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/vzsmPluMRn">https://t.co/vzsmPluMRn</a>

    Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL

    McCaffrey will be a nice fit in SF<br><br>He’ll run the OZ stuff, counters, toss lead stuff. Cool traps sprinkled in. He’ll run the angles/backfield routes we’ve seen from Deebo/Juice. He’ll get split out wide (look what Tevin Coleman did vs CAR 2 weeks ago)<br><br>Another toy for Shanahan🤷🏻‍♂️

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Cannot wait to see Deebo Samuel in the backfield and Christian McCaffrey lined up in the slot within the next month

    charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald @FourVerts

    kyle shanahan spending more picks on running backs <a href="https://t.co/8sYScN4W2v">pic.twitter.com/8sYScN4W2v</a>

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    49ers spending on their backfield <br><br>- Christian McCaffrey 2023 2nd, 3rd, 4th, plus 2024 5th rd pick<br>- Jerrick McKinnon 4 years $30 million <br>- Tevin Coleman 2 years $10 million <br>- Kyle Juszczyk 5 years $27 million<br>- '22 3rd round Tyrion Davis-Price<br>- '21 3rd round Trey Sermon

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    I think the cost is madness, but I am HYPED to see McCaffrey in Shanahan's offense

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS BACK IN THE BAY AREA AND SO IS THIS MEME <a href="https://t.co/Y4wcNVcs2O">pic.twitter.com/Y4wcNVcs2O</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The 49ers are looking LOADED on offense with the addition of Christian McCaffrey 😳 <a href="https://t.co/KKS1P4MSIH">pic.twitter.com/KKS1P4MSIH</a>

    The 49ers lost Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury during the season opener against the Chicago Bears and have largely relied on Wilson and others to spearhead the rushing attack. Now it has someone who can change the game as a runner or receiver coming out of the backfield who is nearly impossible to stop in one-on-one coverage.

    Defenses having to deal with both Samuel and McCaffrey at the same time seems almost unfair, but that will be the new reality when facing the NFC West team.

    A division crown is very much on the table for the 49ers at this point given the overall mediocrity of the NFC West. They are tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 3-3 and just ahead of the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals.

    Now they have one of the best running backs in the league to help them chase that title.

