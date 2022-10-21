Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers

1 of 7

Kyle Shanahan (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Because of McCaffrey's contract, there's a real chance that he isn't more than a short-term rental for San Francisco. McCaffrey is playing on a four-year, $64.1 million contract that runs through 2025, but he only has a 2022 base salary of $1 million. He's also due only $1 million in injury guarantees, so the 49ers don't have to keep him long-term if they don't want to.

McCaffrey is under contract for $12 million in each of the next three seasons.

It's too early to say that San Francisco is a big winner here because a lot will hinge on how deep it can go in the postseason with McCaffrey on the roster. The 49ers didn't surrender a first-round pick, but they didn't give up proverbial peanuts.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, though, is going to love having McCaffrey on the roster. Shanahan has long utilized multiple running backs—along with receiver/runner Deebo Samuel—to spark the ground game.

Players like Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Elijah Mitchell—currently sidelined with a sprained MCL—have been good enough, but McCaffrey is a back who can do it all by himself.

While McCaffrey might not be as explosive as he was before injury-plagued seasons in 2020 and 2021, he's been a reliable dual-threat averaging 4.6 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per reception this year.

Shanahan should have a lot more creative freedom with McCaffrey in the backfield, and San Francisco's 12th-ranked rushing attack should see a boost.

