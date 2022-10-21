X

    Framber Valdez, Alex Bregman Praised by MLB Twitter in Astros' Game 2 Win vs. Yankees

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after stiking New York Yankees Kyle Higashioka during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The New York Yankees struggled to do much against Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez on Thursday night. And that set up Alex Bregman to be the hero, an October theme in recent years.

    The star third baseman's three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning was ultimately the difference in this game, giving the Astros a 3-2 win and a 2-0 advantage in the American League Championship Series.

    MLB @MLB

    Breggy bomb! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/YOz48Kfd3h">pic.twitter.com/YOz48Kfd3h</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Alex Bregman's 14th career postseason home run broke a tie with Justin Turner for the most by a third baseman in MLB history. <a href="https://t.co/SSXP5pVD6X">pic.twitter.com/SSXP5pVD6X</a>

    Valdez had it handled from there, throwing seven innings of four-hit ball while striking out nine. He didn't give up an earned run, with both runs coming in the top of the fourth after both a fielding error and throwing error from the pitcher, on the same play, left two men on base. Both scored in ensuing at-bats.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Battling back. <a href="https://t.co/AOlVb9SKj5">pic.twitter.com/AOlVb9SKj5</a>

    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

    Giancarlo Stanton reached second on an E-1, E-1. Yes, Framber Valdez was assigned two errors on the same batted ball.

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    Valdez gets two errors on that play -- one on the fielding part and one on the throwing part.

    So it was no surprise that Bregman and Valdez were feeling the love on Twitter after the big win:

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    Alex Bregman. We are all witnesses.

    Michael Connor @MC790

    Alex Bregman said watch this.

    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1

    The Astros had been hitless in their last 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position before Bregman's 3-run HR. Astros 3, Yankees 0.

    Ben Verlander @BenVerlander

    Framber Valdez had one of the most underrated seasons of all time. And he’s done it again in the ALCS. <br><br>STUD.

    Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU

    Aside from that defensive lapse, Framber Valdez was absolutely brilliant tonight.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    most swings &amp; misses in postseason game, pitch-tracking era (2008):<br><br>2019 ALDS G2 Gerrit Cole: 33<br>2010 NLDS G1 Tim Lincecum: 31<br>Tonight Framber Valdez: 25<br>2019 ALCS G5 Justin Verlander: 25<br>2017 ALCS G2 Justin Verlander: 25 <a href="https://t.co/Sbw9sAocvL">https://t.co/Sbw9sAocvL</a>

    Codify @CodifyBaseball

    Framber Valdez's 25 swinging strikes tonight.... 😮 <a href="https://t.co/t273KCRwz3">pic.twitter.com/t273KCRwz3</a>

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    According to <a href="https://twitter.com/SlangsOnSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SlangsOnSports</a>, Valdez's 16 whiffs on the curve are the most by a pitcher on the curve in a postseason game under pitch-tracking (2008).

    Blake @blakesilver5

    Valdez’s curveball is so filthy it should be thrown in the washing machine

    Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly handled the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, without too much drama—although Aaron Judge did smash one to the warning track in right field in the eighth, a very deep and scary out for Houston—and the Astros have the Yankees on the ropes as the series heads back to New York.

    The Astros have a funny habit of being in the mix every October, and Bregman has a knack for being at the center of the heroics, so his homer was par for the course. But Valdez perplexing a scary Yankees lineup was huge.

    Perhaps that shouldn't come as a major surprise, either. After all, Valdez was 17-6 this season with a 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 194 strikeouts, easily his best season in the big leagues.

    It's one thing to do it in the regular season. It's another to bring the goods in October. The moment wasn't too big for Valdez.

