Cristiano Ronaldo out vs. Chelsea After Leaving Manchester United vs. Tottenham Early

AP Photo/Jon Super

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United's upcoming game against Chelsea on Saturday after leaving before the final whistle in the last match, according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

Whitwell added Ronaldo won't be allowed to even train with the first-team during the week.

"Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea," the club said in a statement. "The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Ronaldo went into the locker room before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham:

According to Whitwell, he had refused to come on as a substitute late in the match.

