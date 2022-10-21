NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays

1 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is making a shade over $1 million for the 2022 campaign, but the backup-turned-starting-savior for the club could be in line for one of the biggest pay raises of any player this coming offseason.

Rush adeptly kept the Cowboys afloat after it was revealed that the thumb injury Dak Prescott suffered in the opener would keep him out for over a month. Over Rush's first four starts, the 28-year-old racked up 775 passing yards and four touchdowns without a single interception while his team went a perfect 4-0.

Although Rush had a bad outing in Week 6—he threw three interceptions in a losing endeavor against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense—he should still be one of the most intriguing quarterbacks to hit the open market this spring.

Rush had spent the last half-decade largely working as Dallas’ backup signal-caller. He was only active for 10 games prior to the 2022 season, however, and threw just three passes between entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017 and 2020, a year he spent out of football after failing to make the New York Giants practice squad.

Since rejoining the team in the wake of Prescott’s season-ending injury, Rush has had a meteoric rise following his time with the practice squad. After seeing sporadic action in 2021—including a lone start in which he went off for 325 yards and two scores while leading a fourth-quarter comeback against Minnesota—the quarterback is now poised to potentially become a full-time starter in 2023.

Even if Rush doesn’t end up starting, he’ll make a case for being the top backup option for franchises needing depth at the position. He’s shown he can carry an NFL offense and manage a game, traits that will help him stick around the league for the foreseeable future.

Contract Prediction: Two years, $20 million