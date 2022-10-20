Cristiano Ronaldo's Early Exit from Match Will Be Dealt With, Erik ten Hag Says

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't start or play for Manchester United in the club's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, made headlines when he walked down the tunnel into the locker room before the final whistle blew.

Manager Erik Ten Hag said it was a situation that would be addressed.

"I don't pay attention [to that] today, we will deal with that tomorrow," he told reporters. "The focus today was on a magnificent performance from all the 11 players. I have to correct myself, not just 11 players but the substitutes who came on, it was a squad performance. We deal with that [Ronaldo] tomorrow. What we see today is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.