X

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Early Exit from Match Will Be Dealt With, Erik ten Hag Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United arrives prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
    Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't start or play for Manchester United in the club's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, made headlines when he walked down the tunnel into the locker room before the final whistle blew.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TelemundoSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TelemundoSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/nYwKlpKiSd">pic.twitter.com/nYwKlpKiSd</a>

    Manager Erik Ten Hag said it was a situation that would be addressed.

    "I don't pay attention [to that] today, we will deal with that tomorrow," he told reporters. "The focus today was on a magnificent performance from all the 11 players. I have to correct myself, not just 11 players but the substitutes who came on, it was a squad performance. We deal with that [Ronaldo] tomorrow. What we see today is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Early Exit from Match Will Be Dealt With, Erik ten Hag Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.