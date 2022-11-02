College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 7

Drake Maye I Grant Halverson/Getty Images

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State, 8 p.m. ET

This would've been a very exciting matchup with a healthy Devin Leary, who's out for the year with a torn pec. But NC State is led by backup quarterback Jack Chambers, who's had trouble moving the ball.

Chambers threw for 31 yards on six completions against Virginia Tech last week, and an effort like that will be nowhere near enough to keep up with Wake Forest's offense. The Wolfpack would be booted from the Top 25 if they're dominated by the Demon Deacons at home.

It's always a toss-up in a night game at Carter-Finley Stadium, but matchups like this usually favor the more experienced team. Quarterback Sam Hartman and wide receiver A.T. Perry will lead Wake Forest to an important ACC win on their road of vengeance toward the conference title.

NC State's best quality is its linebacker room and schemes it runs on the defensive end, but that won't be able to stop Hartman each quarter.

Prediction: Wake Forest 33, NC State 24

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa, Noon ET

The Green Wave have quietly notched a 7-1 record, with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play. Tulane is on a five-game winning streak, averaging 33.6 points on the season. While the spotlight has been pointed toward the offense, Tulane's defense has allowed only 17.4 points per game. It's been a nice ride for the Green Wave, but the train is coming to a stop with a loss this week.

Coming off a bye, the Golden Hurricane will make their name known this weekend by taking down a ranked opponent. Tulsa is 1-4 in its last five games, mostly because of a subpar defense that can't stop the run. There's trap games every week and Tulane is going to get caught in one this weekend.

Prediction: Tulsa 28, Tulane 23

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas, Noon ET

This all depends on the health of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. The Cowboys had one their worst games in recent memory, losing to Kansas State 48-0 on the road. It was definitely a "burn the tape" game for Oklahoma State since it had Sanders for most of the contest.

Despite the miscues from the Cowboys, Kansas hasn't been the same with starting quarterback Jalon Daniels out with a shoulder injury. After one of the best starts in program history, they've lost three straight conference games.

Daniels may be able to put Kansas back on track when he's available, since he's eyeing a return this season. If Sanders is able to suit up against Kansas, the Cowboys will leave town with a victory, but it's a toss-up if Daniels is back in the lineup.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 26, Kansas 24

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia, Noon ET

The Tar Heels are steamrolling through the ACC, with four straight conference wins. Quarterback Drake Maye hasn't gotten the credit he deserves, especially with the production he's displayed as a freshman. Maye is tied at No. 1 in the nation with 29 touchdown passes, and No. 4 with a 90.2 QBR and 2,671 yards. It's just disrespectful at this point that he's not talked about with higher regard.

North Carolina is averaging 41.8 points on the season, but its defense has barely been able to stop anyone. There isn't much to worry about since the Tar Heels are playing a Virginia team with quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who's recorded nine interceptions this season. The Cavaliers just don't have the firepower to keep up with Maye and UNC's offense.

Prediction: North Carolina 28, Virginia 16

No. 16 Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET

It's been a rough three weeks for the Nittany Lions, but it's been a rough year for the Hoosiers. Penn State has lost two of its last three games, which is discouraging, but the recent competition has been fierce. PSU has played Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State, so there's reason to keep the Nittany Lions in the Top 20. They're led by a quality defense that forces turnovers.

Indiana's season is nothing short of unusual. The Hoosiers started the year 3-0, and they haven't won since. That streak will continue this weekend when Indiana is unable to find any yards on the ground and has trouble scoring. Penn State won't be a riser after a win against Indiana, unless it demolishes the Hoosiers on the road.

Prediction: Penn State 32, Indiana 17