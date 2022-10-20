NHL Power Rankings: Calgary Flames Top the List After Red-Hot Start

1 of 6

The Wild have already spent a lot of time fishing pucks from their own net this season (Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

32. San Jose Sharks (Move: -5 / Votes: 32, 32, 32)

The Sharks started 0-5 for the first time in franchise history, and the immediate irrelevance didn't rub new arrival Nico Sturm the right way after he won a Stanley Cup in Colorado last summer. "We all know how to play the game," he said following Tuesday's loss to the Islanders. "Obviously, there's not a lot of confidence right now."

31. Minnesota Wild (Move: -22 / Votes: 31, 31, 31)

Twenty goals allowed in three games, all losses, has prompted concern. Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 11 on 49 shots, and Filip Gustavsson surrendered nine on 57. "Goals against is a concern," coach Dean Evason said after a 6-3 defeat to the Avalanche on Monday. "It's not on the goalie. It's on the goalie. It's on the defense. It's on the forwards."

30. Vancouver Canucks (Move: -12 / Votes: 30, 30, 30)

The Canucks established some ugly history when they became the first team to surrender multi-goal leads in four straight games, which prompted an early call for self-reflection. “When you start the season like this, you have to really take a look in the mirror," defenseman Tyler Myers said on Monday after a crushing OT loss to the Blue Jackets.

29. Anaheim Ducks (Move: -4 / Votes: 28, 29, 28)

No team allowed more than the 21 goals the Ducks surrendered across four games through Tuesday, and only Minnesota had a higher goals-against average than Anaheim's 5.25. Following a 5-4 OT win over the Kraken in their opener, the Ducks have been outscored 17-7 against the Devils, Islanders and Rangers.

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (Move: -5 / Votes: 27, 28, 27)

The Blue Jackets were an offseason winner after luring Johnny Gaudreau via free agency, but it hasn't translated through losses in three of four games. Gaudreau has scored two of the team's nine goals, but linemate Patrik Laine hasn't played since leaving the season opener with an elbow injury.

27. Chicago Blackhawks (Move: +4 / Votes: 29, 27, 26)

The search for offense was a top priority in the first two games as the Blackhawks scored just twice in consecutive losses at Colorado and Vegas, but it was at least temporarily located in a 5-2 victory at San Jose. Centers Sam Lafferty and Jonathan Toews have accounted for two goals apiece out of the seven scored.

26. Arizona Coyotes (Move: +4 / Votes: 26, 26, 29)

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun, subject of perpetual trade rumors, is nearing a return to the ice as he recovers from a wrist injury that's kept him out of Arizona's first three games. Fellow blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere is the team's leading scorer through three games, with two goals and five points.