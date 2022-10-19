ALCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

0 of 4

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor went viral for rocking the baby during his solo home run trot in Game 4 of the ALDS between the slugger's team and the New York Yankees, but in the end, it was the Guardians’ season that was put to bed in the win or go home Game 5 Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Led by Giancarlo Stanton's three run homer at the bottom of the first inning, New York punched its ticket to the ALCS with a dominant 5-1 victory over Cleveland.

Now, the Yankees head to Houston, where they'll be right back at it Wednesday night at Minute Park to face their bitter rival, the Astros.

On the line is a chance for the Bronx Bombers to make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

But it's also no secret that things have been personal between these two ballclubs since 2017, when New York lost to Houston in seven games in the ALCS.

Now, the Yankees will get their shot at beating the team they feel "cheated" them out of their pennant chase.

Fatigue will likely be a factor, though, as the Astros have been waiting on their ALCS opponent since they ended the Seattle Mariners season on Sunday night after winning an 18-inning marathon behind Jeremy Pena's go-ahead home run to reach this point in the postseason for the sixth straight year.

Outside of the bad blood between these two teams, the rest versus rust factor will come into play.

New York's manager Aaron Boone's bullpen will still be trying to catch its breath, while Dusty Baker's lineup should be refreshed and ready to match their adversary's penchant for playing powerball.

The Yankees' bats have earned their respect this season, but they will have to also contend with the Astros, who know how to go yard, too, especially with power hitters like Yordan Alvarez on its batting lineup.