Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Bills 'More in a Monitoring Mode' on Panthers RB

Harry How/Getty Images

It would not appear as though a Christian McCaffrey trade is imminent, though the potential for a possible deal remains.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Carolina Panthers are in a "listening mode" when it comes to trade talks for the star running back, while the Buffalo Bills are in a "monitoring mode" regarding the situation:

The Bills had reportedly reached out to the Panthers in the offseason about acquiring McCaffrey but were rebuffed in those efforts.

Once the Panthers chose to fire head coach Matt Rhule, teams reportedly began calling about their players to test the waters on whether the team was about to embark on a firesale, with "the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey," per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, however, reported last week that the Panthers hadn't engaged in trade talks to this point:

At 1-5, the Panthers already appear to be out of playoff contention, even in the weak NFC South. There is an argument to be made for collecting draft assets and looking toward the future.

But the Panthers would be eating a fair amount of dead cap to deal McCaffrey, for starters:

They also likely would want a serious draft package in return that at least included a first-round pick, the type of price that many teams might not be willing to part with for a running back who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

When he's been on the field, he's one of the most dynamic running and pass-catching threats in the NFL. He's been solid in 2022, registering 393 rushing yards and two scores to go along with 33 catches for 277 yards and another touchdown.

Without doubt, he would make an already dangerous Buffalo offense nearly impossible to defend and offer Josh Allen another dynamic weapon. For now, however, it would appear both sides are taking a patient approach to a potential deal that feels unlikely at this point.