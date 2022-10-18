Cam Akers Rumors: 'All Options Are on the Table' for Rams RB amid Trade Buzz

Cam Akers (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly decided "all options are on the table" with running back Cam Akers, who was ruled out of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers for personal reasons.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Rams will consider both a trade ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline or a release, but it's also possible he remains on the team's roster for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday the franchise was "working through some different things with Cam," and he admitted parting ways was a possibility.

"I'd like to think I'm a very open-minded person," McVay told reporters. "But I think when you look at certain situations and scenarios with the way that things have kind of unfolded, as of right now, I think ... the best option for all parties ... would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team."

He added keeping the third-year rusher wasn't "off the table," though.

Akers has yet to live up to expectations since L.A. selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He's recorded 779 rushing yards on 201 career carries (3.9 YPC) with three touchdowns. He's added just 16 catches and one score as part of the passing attack.

The 23-year-old Florida State product missed most of last season with a torn Achilles. He returned for the team's playoff run, which resulted in winning the Super Bowl LVI title, but he averaged just 2.6 yards on 67 rushing attempts in the postseason.

In September, McVay said he wanted to see an "increased level of urgency" from Akers this season.

"If Coach don't think I'm being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent," Akers told reporters after a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "That's what it comes down to."

It's unlikely the Rams would receive anywhere near the initial second-round investment in return for the rusher given his mediocre production so far in the NFL, but a change of scenery is probably still the best outcome for all parties involved.

For now, look for L.A. to move forward with a backfield led by Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown until the Akers situation is settled.

The Rams are on a bye in Week 7 before returning to action Oct. 30 against the San Francisco 49ers.