Lakers' Patrick Beverley Discusses Viral Russell Westbrook Huddle Videos

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook drew some attention last week for not joining in on team huddles during preseason games, but apparently his teammates aren't bothered by his behavior.

Lakers guard Patrick Beverley described the viral moment in the first episode of his new Pat Bev Pod, and he said he had a lighthearted reaction to the video.

"After the game, everybody was like, 'Why'd he do you like that?' I'm like, 'Damn, what happened?' They sent it to me, obviously it's funny as hell," Beverley said.

During Los Angeles' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley was seen pulling in players for a huddle after a stoppage in play. Westbrook was late getting to the huddle, and many perceived it as a slight to Beverley. Another viral video showed Westbrook standing away from the rest of his Lakers teammates during pregame introductions.

Beverley explained that Westbrook wasn't in the huddle during the game because he was having a discussion with the referees as well as the coaches. His moment during pregame introductions also wasn't a big deal because "he does that all the time," Beverley said.

The veteran added that there's an understanding within the Lakers that Westbrook is under a microscope, especially considering an offseason where he was the subject of rampant trade rumors.

"We told him on the plane like, 'Hey Russ, anything you do, bro, they're like gonna attack you. So, damn, I'm sorry you gotta go through that,'" Beverley said.

He added that Westbrook has handled the attention well and hasn't let it affect him negatively.

"It don't faze him, but as a human, you gotta keep your sanity in this s--t because you can kind of lose yourself," Beverley said. "But man, mentally he's been solid, mentally he's been strong."

The Lakers open the 2022-23 season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.