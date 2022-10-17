UFC Fighters to Be Prohibited from Placing Bets on Any UFC Fight

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

UFC amended its athlete conduct policy to ban contracted fighters from betting on UFC fights, according to MMA insider Ariel Helwani.

"In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others," the company said.

It's commonplace for athletes to be banned from betting on their respective sports. Baseball legend Pete Rose was excommunicated from MLB in 1989 for gambling on games. More recently, the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least one year for the same infraction.

Under the old rules, UFC fighters were free to gamble on other fights and bet on themselves.

In June 2021, Justin Jaynes wagered his fight check ahead of his encounter with Charles Rosa at UFC Fight Night 190. he lost a split decision. James Krause, who continues to coach fighters after retiring, has been open about the frequency with which he puts money on UFC events.

Echoing the promotion's statement, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell explained to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole it was important to change the policy and avoid any hint of impropriety.

"As gaming has grown nationwide, we've been in contact with the overwhelming majority of regulatory bodies," he said. "It has been made clear to us that a large percentage of regulatory bodies prohibit what they would consider inside betting with people who are active participants in the sports that they bet."