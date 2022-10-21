    1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting

      Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
      AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

      The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster.

      At least for now.

      No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.

      As some playoff hopefuls fall back into the lottery, surprise contenders emerge and disgruntled stars begin to let their disgruntlement be known, new trade conversations will begin to pop up.

      With the season still in its infancy, these are the trades every franchise should already be plotting.

    Atlanta Hawks

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Alec Burks #5 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during the Detroit Pistons Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

      Atlanta Hawks Receive: G/F Alec Burks

      Detroit Pistons Receive: F Jalen Johnson, G/F Justin Holiday

      As the Hawks continue to build up an adequate defense around Trae Young, they should constantly be on the lookout for wings who can get stops while also possessing the ability to knock down threes.

      Burks checks both boxes while also adding a dash of playmaking ability. The 6'6" wing can play and defend three different positions, and he hit 40.4 percent of his threes while averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals for the New York Knicks last season.

      Burks would be an important rotation piece off the bench for the Hawks and could play alongside both Young or Dejounte Murray as a big 2-guard.

      Detroit picks up a good forward prospect with the 20-year-old Johnson and can use Holiday in a similar role to Burks as a multi-positional defender and veteran locker room voice.

    Boston Celtics

      DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 3: Kenrich Williams #34 of the Oklahoma City Thunder plays defense against the Denver Nuggets on October 3, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

      Boston Celtics Receive: F Kenrich Williams

      Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PG Payton Pritchard, 2023 second-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)

      Boston could use some frontcourt depth with Danilo Gallinari out for the season with a torn ACL and Robert Williams III projected to miss the first few months following knee surgery.

      Kenrich Williams is a strong 6'6" forward who could take over Gallinari's projected role while bringing some versatile defense and shotmaking to the Celtics' bench. With the offseason trade for Malcolm Brogdon (to go along with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), Boston no longer needs Pritchard's playmaking as much as last year.

      The Thunder can develop the 24-year-old Pritchard as a backup to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while utilizing his playmaking and strong three-point shooting (41.2 percent in 137 career games). Getting an additional draft pick should continue to be a priority as well.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 18 following Williams' extension.

    Brooklyn Nets

      LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers and Robert Covington #23 of the LA Clippers run on the court during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 6, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      Brooklyn Nets Receive: SG Norman Powell, PF Robert Covington, PG Reggie Jackson

      Los Angeles Clippers Receive: PG Kyrie Irving, G Edmond Sumner

      For now, the waters are calm in Brooklyn with Irving. As we've seen in the past, however, a storm could come at any time.

      If Irving's commitment to the team wanes, or if the Nets simply don't want to go into unrestricted free agency with him, the Clippers would be an intriguing trade partner. Powell, Covington and Jackson are all starting-caliber players, and a potential lineup of Ben Simmons, Powell, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Covington would be a big, switchable group overall.

      Los Angeles is the deepest team in the NBA, so consolidating three good players for one great one still leaves this team with plenty of options. A Big Three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Irving would be among the best in the league with plenty of playoff success already between them.

    Charlotte Hornets

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 9: Max Christie #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

      Charlotte Hornets Receive: 2027 first-round pick, SG Max Christie, PG Russell Westbrook

      Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward

      While the Hornets may have playoff (or at least play-in) hopes to begin the season, the East is simply too talented for Charlotte to stay in the race for long.

      Given the amount of elite-looking talent at the top of the 2023 draft class, doing a one-year reset would be the best long-term option for Charlotte, with the chance to pair LaMelo Ball with Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson for the next decade.

      This means taking a step back this season, using Westbrook's expiring deal to dump the contracts of Hayward and Rozier while picking up a future unprotected first-rounder and getting a prospect like Christie to develop.

      The Lakers get a pair of shooters and playmakers to plug in next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis while still keeping their 2029 first-round pick to use in a future trade.

    Chicago Bulls

      Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
      AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

      Chicago Bulls Receive: PG T.J. McConnell

      Indiana Pacers Receive: G Coby White

      Given the uncertainty around the health of Lonzo Ball's knee, the Bulls could use another pure point guard to help run the offense while he recovers.

      McConnell is a proven playmaker and tough defender who should be happy to leave a rebuilding Pacers team and join a Bulls team with far more offensive weapons around him. He'd simply need to set the table for guys like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević while continuing his thieving ways on the defensive end.

      White, 22, has never developed into the franchise floor general the Bulls had hoped for, but he is still a talented combo guard who could receive more of an offensive opportunity in Indiana. The Pacers get to see how he fits this season in the final year of White's rookie deal and would then have the right to match any deal he received as a restricted free agent next summer.

    Cleveland Cavaliers

      CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 30: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 30, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

      Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: SF Reggie Bullock

      Dallas Mavericks Receive: F Cedi Osman, PG Raul Neto, 2023 second-round pick (more favorable via Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors)

      The Cavs have All-Stars in their backcourt and the best defensive big-man duo in all of basketball. Trying to find the right players to add between the two groups should be the goal at this year's trade deadline.

      Bullock is a 6'6" small forward who impacts winning on both ends, as he registered a swing rating of plus-5.0 (79th percentile) for Dallas last season. He's a career 38.5 percent shooter from three and would fit nicely between Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. The Cavs won't need Neto as much when Ricky Rubio returns from a torn ACL, possibly in December, either.

      For Dallas, this is about adding some more playmaking to the roster around Luka Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie. Osman is a capable ball-handler and shot-maker while Neto is an upgrade over Facundo Campazzo off the bench.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Neto is eligible to be dealt.

    Dallas Mavericks

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 12: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during a preseason game on October 12, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
      David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

      Dallas Mavericks Receive: SF Gordon Hayward

      Charlotte Hornets Receive: PF Dāvis Bertāns, C Dwight Powell

      The Mavs need to be on the quest for additional ball-handlers as the season goes along, as an injury to either Luka Dončić or Spencer Dinwiddie is going to sink this offense fast.

      Hayward shouldn't be that expensive, especially if the Hornets get off to a slow start this season and want to turn to younger options instead. The 32-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 39.1 percent from three last season, and he would give the Mavs another offensive weapon either in the starting lineup or second unit alongside Christian Wood. Getting off Bertāns' contract would be desirable as well.

      For the Hornets, this trade shaves $14.5 million of salary off the books for next summer while adding two solid frontcourt pieces this year. Bertāns' floor-spacing next to LaMelo Ball is a plus while Powell can be a mentor to rookie Mark Williams at center.

    Denver Nuggets

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Mike Muscala #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder runs the floor after shooting for three points against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 06, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      Denver Nuggets Receive: C Mike Muscala

      Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: 2024 second-round pick

      It's only a matter of time before the Nuggets realize that DeAndre Jordan isn't the answer as Nikola Jokić's backup and start perusing the trade market for an upgrade.

      Muscala is a low-cost option, one who spaces the floor at an elite level (42.9 percent from three last season) and does a good job contesting shots at the rim. He's versatile enough to share the court next to Jokić or relieve the two-time MVP for stretches.

      Denver possesses a $9.1 million trade exception it can absorb Muscala into, or a player like Jeff Green could be sent back to help reduce the team's luxury tax bill.

      OKC adds to its collection of draft picks and helps the tanking effort for at least another year.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Muscala is eligible to be dealt.

    Detroit Pistons

      ONTARIO, CA - OCTOBER 12: Jason Preston #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game on October 12, 2022 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

      Detroit Pistons Receive: G/F Luke Kennard, PG Jason Preston

      Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G/F Alec Burks, C Nerlens Noel

      The Pistons knew they needed to add shooting this offseason, which is a reason they made the surprising trade for Bojan Bogdanović. Picking up Kennard, the NBA's three-point leader last season at 44.9 percent, would only help with this effort in a return to Detroit.

      At 26, Kennard is still young enough to fit into the Pistons' rebuild and has three years remaining on his contract. Preston, 23, is another big playmaking point guard for Detroit to develop alongside Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes.

      The Clippers are too deep to give Preston any real minutes, so swapping him and Kennard for two veterans who fill needs is the best move for a team with championship aspirations. Noel gives Los Angeles a true center to turn to if Ivica Zubac were to miss time, and Burks can play and defend multiple positions with his 6'6" frame.

    Golden State Warriors

      DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 13: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 13, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

      Golden State Warriors Receive: PF Bojan Bogdanović, G/F Alec Burks, 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards)

      Detroit Pistons Receive: PF Draymond Green

      If the Pistons are still in the play-in picture a few months into the season, sniffing around a trade for Green makes a lot of sense.

      The veteran forward hails from Saginaw, Michigan, less than a two-hour drive from Detroit, and played his college ball at Michigan State. This homecoming could be mutually beneficial, especially since the Pistons have a far cleaner salary sheet moving forward if Green desires one last big payday.

      If the Warriors decide Green is the odd man out after already extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, Bogdanović and Burks are both on expiring deals and can play big roles this season while Golden State chases a fifth championship in the Stephen Curry era.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Nov. 21, when Bogdanović is eligible to be aggregated in a deal with another player.

    Houston Rockets

      PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 27: Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Landry Shamet #14 of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 27, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

      Houston Rockets Receive: F Jae Crowder, SG Landry Shamet

      Phoenix Suns Receive: G/F Eric Gordon

      As the Suns search for a trade partner for Crowder, the Rockets could be a surprising option.

      Crowder, like Bojan Bogdanovic for the Detroit Pistons, would be a rental who could make a mark with their leadership and skill set before being rerouted at the trade deadline to a contender. Houston could use Crowder as a mentor to Jabari Smith Jr. for a few months before flipping him for a draft pick or young player.

      Shamet, 25, is a career 39.0 percent three-point shooter that would give the rest of the young guards a floor-spacer to kick out to.

      Phoenix shouldn't want to dump Crowder for a pick, as they already own all their future draft selections and need to win now. Gordon becomes a super sixth man for the Suns, able to play on or off the ball and still defend at an above-average level.

    Indiana Pacers

      ALBERTA, CANADA - OCTOBER 2: Khem Birch #24 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz during a preseason game on October 2, 2022 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

      Indiana Pacers Receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, C Khem Birch

      Toronto Raptors Receive: PG T.J. McConnell

      The Pacers firesale should continue this season, with McConnell one of the names likely on the chopping block.

      Getting a pair of second-round picks for McConnell is good value, especially with Birch attached. The veteran center is only owed $13.7 million over the next two seasons, meaning he'll be easy to flip to a contender in need of big-man insurance at the deadline.

      For a Raptors team that ranked dead last in assist rate last season, adding McConnell as a backup to Fred VanVleet gives the second unit a proven playmaker who can help jumpstart the offense at times.

    Los Angeles Clippers

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 108-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Myles Turner

      Indiana Pacers Receive: C Ivica Zubac, SG Amir Coffey, PG Jason Preston

      The Clippers will probably go small for large stretches of games this season, but upgrading from Zubac to Turner gives them the option to match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and other big teams in the West.

      Turner is one of the league's best rim protectors when healthy and has a shot that extends past the three-point line, unlike Zubac, giving this offense more spacing overall.

      Indiana picks up a pair of talented young guards in Preston and Coffey and can plug in the 25-year-old Zubac as the team's starting center.

    Los Angeles Lakers

      LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball as LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense during the game on December 31, 2021 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PG Damian Lillard, F Justise Winslow

      Portland Trail Blazers Receive: SG Max Christie, SG Austin Reaves, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls), PG Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)

      Wondering why the Lakers haven't traded Russell Westbrook and any future first-round picks yet? Holding out hope that Lillard becomes available after he's eligible to be traded after January 5 could be one reason why.

      The Blazers have no reason to want to deal Lillard yet. He just signed a two-year extension and is under contract for the next five seasons. Lillard is also projected to pass Clyde Drexler as the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the first 20-30 games of the season.

      Should we make it to January and Portland is falling out of the playoff picture, however, a deal between the two teams would make sense.

      The Lakers get one of the NBA's best point guards, someone who instantly elevates Los Angeles into championship contender status. Portland would free up a ton of future cap space by removing the roughly $250 million owed to Lillard while also collecting two future unprotected picks, two immediate second-round selections and a pair of young guards in Christie and Reaves.

      Expect the Lakers to be monitoring the Blazers' record very carefully this season.

    Memphis Grizzlies

      SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 2: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies hugs Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz after the game during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 2, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

      Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Jordan Clarkson

      Utah Jazz Receive: 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), G/F Danny Green

      Memphis doesn't possess many weaknesses, but adding a microwave scorer to the bench would help boost the team's championship chances.

      Clarkson averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jazz last season and was the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21. With De'Anthony Melton gone, Clarkson gives the Grizzlies some extra bite off the bench.

      Utah adds to its draft-pick collection with a pair of second-rounders and can look to flip Green at the trade deadline if he seems likely to return from a torn ACL in time for the playoffs.

    Miami Heat

      Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic dribbles the ball during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
      AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

      Miami Heat Receive: PF Bojan Bogdanovic

      Detroit Pistons Receive: F Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

      Miami has gone small to begin the season, using 6'5" Caleb Martin as the starting power forward with few other options to lean on.

      Picking up Bogdanovic solves this problem, as the 6'7", 226-pound forward would be a perfect addition as a floor-spacing starter alongside Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Getting off Robinson's contract is an added bonus as well.

      Detroit needs shooting and is in terrific financial shape moving forward, so picking up Robinson and Miami's first-round pick is good value for Bogdanovic, whom the team only had to trade Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for initially. The Pistons don't own any additional first-round picks this upcoming summer and should be dangling Bogdanovic for the chance to land one.

    Milwaukee Bucks

      MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 15: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers shoots against Javonte Smart #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA game at Fiserv Forum on December 15, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

      Milwaukee Bucks Receive: C Myles Turner

      Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F MarJon Beauchamp, C Brook Lopez

      Lopez has been a staple of the Bucks' success for the past four seasons but will turn 35 before the 2023 playoffs begin. Milwaukee should already be exploring possible upgrades should the veteran center take a big step back this season.

      A frontcourt of Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a nightmare for opponents to score on, two near 7-footers with elite rim-protection ability. Turner is also eight years younger than Lopez and could be the long-term solution at the position moving forward.

      Indiana does the deal to get Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He's a 6'6" wing who can play between current franchise staples in Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Mathurin and Jalen Smith. Lopez could be flipped to a contender or used as a veteran mentor before his contract expires next summer.

    Minnesota Timberwolves

      SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 6: Josh Richardson #7 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic during a preseason game on October 6, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

      Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G/F Josh Richardson

      San Antonio Spurs Receive: SG Wendell Moore Jr., F Taurean Prince

      The Wolves should be on the prowl for two-way wings to plug in between players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, preferably low-usage options who can hit open shots and defend.

      Richardson checks both these boxes and should be readily available for trade by a tanking Spurs team. He hit 41.5 percent of his threes between Boston and San Antonio last year.

      The Spurs get another prospect to build around in Moore, the 26th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and Prince, who's likely to also be flipped to a contender before the deadline.

    New Orleans Pelicans

      TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 2: Malik Beasley #5 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on October 2, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Jones/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jordan Jones/NBAE via Getty Images

      New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G/F Malik Beasley

      Utah Jazz Receive: PG Devonte' Graham, PG Kira Lewis Jr., 2024 second-round pick

      With CJ McCollum taking over the starting point guard duties and Jose Alvarado excelling as a backup floor general, the Pelicans should be shopping players like Graham and Lewis for help elsewhere on the roster.

      Beasley is a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter on a high volume who would help spread the floor around Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and others.

      Utah collects another draft pick, takes a flier on the 21-year-old Lewis and can use Graham in a future trade with contenders looking for a point guard at the deadline.

    New York Knicks

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards in action against RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2021 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Wizards 115-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
      Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      New York Knicks Receive: SG Bradley Beal, C Taj Gibson

      Washington Wizards Receive: 2023 first-round pick (via Washington Wizards, lottery-protected), 2023 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks, top-10 protected), 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected), SF Cam Reddish, PG Derrick Rose, G/F Evan Fournier

      Will this finally be the year the Wizards part with Beal? The Knicks should try to find out.

      The three-time All-Star would be a nice consolation prize for the team after missing out on Donovan Mitchell and likely wouldn't cost as much either since Beal will turn 30 next summer.

      A starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Beal, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson would be formidable, especially with so much young talent left over on the bench.

      Washington's best-case scenario this season is a spot in the play-in tournament. The Wizards can continue their mediocre run all they want, but moving Beal for a collection of first-round picks and young talent (especially given the 2023 draft class) is the franchise's best chance at eventually becoming a title contender.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Beal is eligible to be dealt. Beal also has a no-trade clause, meaning he'd have to give his permission for the deal to go through.

    Oklahoma City Thunder

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 10: Dylan Windler #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket around Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 10, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F Dylan Windler, 2023 second-round pick (more favorable via Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors)

      Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: F Kenrich Williams

      OKC shouldn't be pursuing any franchise-altering trades just yet, focusing instead on shopping players like Williams and Mike Muscala while trying to land a top draft pick once again.

      Windler was the 26th overall pick in 2019, but injuries and now the Cavs' depth in front of him have prevented the 26-year-old from getting a consistent role. He could become a sharpshooter off the Thunder bench with regular minutes, and another second-rounder adds to the collection as well.

      Cleveland should be on the hunt for big, defensive wings who can hit shots, areas Williams excels in. Parting with a non-rotation forward in Windler and a pick is well worth it for the Cavs.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 18 following Williams' extension.

    Orlando Magic

      SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 8: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings drives to the basket during the game against the Orlando Magic on December 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      Orlando Magic Receive: PG De'Aaron Fox

      Sacramento Kings Receive: G Jalen Suggs, F/C Mo Bamba, PG Markelle Fultz, 2024 first-round pick (top-five protected)

      Orlando is a sneaky-fun team to pull off a big trade, as there's a ton of young talent on this roster to use as bait.

      The Magic should be monitoring Fox's availability with the Kings, as another slow start could lead to a trade request by the 24-year-old. Adding Fox to a core of Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. suddenly makes Orlando a dangerous young team in the East.

      A return of Suggs, Bamba, Fultz and a first-round pick is good value for the Kings, who may be forced into another mini-rebuild if the team looks lottery-bound once again and Fox becomes unhappy.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 15, when Bamba is eligible to be dealt.

    Philadelphia 76ers

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 19: Mo Bamba #5 of the Orlando Magic and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk after a game on January 19, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F/C Mo Bamba

      Orlando Magic Receive: SF Matisse Thybulle, G/F Furkan Korkmaz, SG Jaden Springer

      While players like Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed and even P.J. Tucker will get turns playing backup center this season, none bring Bamba's combination of rim protection and three-point shooting.

      The 24-year-old can play both power forward and center and gives Philly a high-upside big off the bench who provides some major insurance if Embiid once again misses a chunk of the season.

      Orlando has plenty of bigs, especially when Jonathan Isaac can return from a torn ACL this season. Moving Bamba for wing help balances out the roster, especially with Thybulle playing elite defense between Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero.

      Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 15, when Bamba is eligible to be dealt.

    Phoenix Suns

      BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 2: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

      Phoenix Suns Receive: G Derrick White

      Boston Celtics Receive: F Jae Crowder, PG Cameron Payne

      Chris Paul's 32.9 minutes per game last season were his highest since 2014-15. With him now at age 37, the Suns seriously need to limit Paul's workload throughout the regular season.

      White is a perfect sixth man, a combo guard who can handle the ball and play strong defense. He's also capable of starting next to Devin Booker should Paul miss time at any point.

      Boston would be an ideal fit for Crowder, as the team could use more size and shooting off the bench with Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear likely keeping him out for the year. Payne helps replace White's ball-handling in the rotation as well.

    Portland Trail Blazers

      Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, celebrates after scoring, next to Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
      AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

      Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PF Draymond Green

      Golden State Warriors Receive: PF Jerami Grant, SG Keon Johnson, 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves)

      Green has long been an ideal fit next to Damian Lillard with his short-roll passing and defensive abilities. If the Warriors decide to move on from Green before he potentially becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Blazers should make a call.

      As good as Grant is defensively, Green is an elite stopper who brings four rings' worth of championship experience to Lillard and the Blazers. That can't be overvalued.

      Grant is also a nice replacement for Green and a better scoring threat overall. Golden State can plug him into the starting lineup while also picking up a good prospect in Johnson and a future second-round pick.

    Sacramento Kings

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers passes the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena on October 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
      Alika Jenner/Getty Images

      Sacramento Kings Receive: F Jerami Grant

      Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Kevin Huerter, C Alex Len, 2023 second-round pick

      Starting KZ Okpala at power forward to begin the season speaks to the Kings' lack of defensive frontcourt options next to Domantas Sabonis. If Sacramento wants to have any chance of making the playoffs this season, this can't continue.

      Grant would be a perfect fit between Harrison Barnes and Sabonis, a multipositional defender who can lead the team in scoring some nights.

      If Portland is afraid of Grant leaving in free agency next summer, adding Huerter, Len and a second-round pick is a nice return overall.

    San Antonio Spurs

      LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on October 5, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

      San Antonio Spurs Receive: 2027 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, PG Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)

      Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, F Doug McDermott, C Jakob Poeltl

      With LeBron James already complaining about the Lakers' lack of shooting, one call to the Spurs could change all of that.

      Swapping Westbrook for players like McDermott and Richardson would give Los Angeles a pair of shot-making wings, with both instantly becoming the best on the roster. Poeltl is an upgrade over Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones as well and keeps Anthony Davis from starting at center. The Lakers would save $11.7 million with this trade overall, dropping them to just $5.7 million over the tax.

      Moving off all three veterans would do wonders for the Spurs' tanking efforts and actually clear $13.8 million of cap space next summer thanks to Westbrook's expiring deal. San Antonio picks up a future unprotected first from the Lakers and a pair of seconds to complete the deal.

    Toronto Raptors

      Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
      AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

      Toronto Raptors Receive: SG Jordan Clarkson

      Utah Jazz Receive: 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected), F/C Chris Boucher

      No team used its starters more than the Raptors last season, so looking for bench upgrades (especially in the backcourt) should be the priority at the trade deadline.

      Clarkson is a proven scorer who should be thrilled moving from a rebuilding Jazz team to a Raptors squad that could make a run in the playoffs.

      Utah collects a future first-round pick and can look to flip Boucher at some point to a contender in need of frontcourt help.

    Utah Jazz

      BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 6: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat on October 6, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      Utah Jazz Receive: 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected), G/F Duncan Robinson

      Miami Heat Receive: F Lauri Markkanen

      Utah continues the rebuild by moving Markkanen for yet another first-round pick, bringing the total to four now from the Donovan Mitchell trade alone.

      Robinson brings a similar skillset with his outside shooting and can try to rehab his value with the Jazz.

      Miami is a perfect fit for Markkanen, who would instantly become the team's starting power forward. He'd keep the floor spread while playing solid defense and still has upside at age 25.

    Washington Wizards

      Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) in action against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
      AP Photo/Nick Wass

      Washington Wizards Receive: PG Mike Conley Jr.

      Utah Jazz Receive: PG Monté Morris, G/F Will Barton

      Morris and Delon Wright are best suited as backup point guards, especially in an East that features so much backcourt talent.

      Conley is a playoff-tested veteran who could steer the Wizards into the playoffs with his ball-handling, three-point shooting and leadership.

      The Jazz don't immediately collect any draft equity but could look to flip both Morris and Barton at the deadline to teams who need point guard or wing help.

