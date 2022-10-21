1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting

0 of 30

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster.

At least for now.

No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.

As some playoff hopefuls fall back into the lottery, surprise contenders emerge and disgruntled stars begin to let their disgruntlement be known, new trade conversations will begin to pop up.

With the season still in its infancy, these are the trades every franchise should already be plotting.