1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be PlottingOctober 21, 2022
1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and nearly every team is happy with their roster.
At least for now.
No matter how satisfied front offices may be with their offseason tinkerings, there should always be a few trade ideas on the burner. Deals that teams shouldn't feel pressured to make just yet but could explore later.
As some playoff hopefuls fall back into the lottery, surprise contenders emerge and disgruntled stars begin to let their disgruntlement be known, new trade conversations will begin to pop up.
With the season still in its infancy, these are the trades every franchise should already be plotting.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G/F Alec Burks
Detroit Pistons Receive: F Jalen Johnson, G/F Justin Holiday
As the Hawks continue to build up an adequate defense around Trae Young, they should constantly be on the lookout for wings who can get stops while also possessing the ability to knock down threes.
Burks checks both boxes while also adding a dash of playmaking ability. The 6'6" wing can play and defend three different positions, and he hit 40.4 percent of his threes while averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals for the New York Knicks last season.
Burks would be an important rotation piece off the bench for the Hawks and could play alongside both Young or Dejounte Murray as a big 2-guard.
Detroit picks up a good forward prospect with the 20-year-old Johnson and can use Holiday in a similar role to Burks as a multi-positional defender and veteran locker room voice.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: F Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PG Payton Pritchard, 2023 second-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)
Boston could use some frontcourt depth with Danilo Gallinari out for the season with a torn ACL and Robert Williams III projected to miss the first few months following knee surgery.
Kenrich Williams is a strong 6'6" forward who could take over Gallinari's projected role while bringing some versatile defense and shotmaking to the Celtics' bench. With the offseason trade for Malcolm Brogdon (to go along with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), Boston no longer needs Pritchard's playmaking as much as last year.
The Thunder can develop the 24-year-old Pritchard as a backup to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while utilizing his playmaking and strong three-point shooting (41.2 percent in 137 career games). Getting an additional draft pick should continue to be a priority as well.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 18 following Williams' extension.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: SG Norman Powell, PF Robert Covington, PG Reggie Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: PG Kyrie Irving, G Edmond Sumner
For now, the waters are calm in Brooklyn with Irving. As we've seen in the past, however, a storm could come at any time.
If Irving's commitment to the team wanes, or if the Nets simply don't want to go into unrestricted free agency with him, the Clippers would be an intriguing trade partner. Powell, Covington and Jackson are all starting-caliber players, and a potential lineup of Ben Simmons, Powell, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Covington would be a big, switchable group overall.
Los Angeles is the deepest team in the NBA, so consolidating three good players for one great one still leaves this team with plenty of options. A Big Three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Irving would be among the best in the league with plenty of playoff success already between them.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: 2027 first-round pick, SG Max Christie, PG Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward
While the Hornets may have playoff (or at least play-in) hopes to begin the season, the East is simply too talented for Charlotte to stay in the race for long.
Given the amount of elite-looking talent at the top of the 2023 draft class, doing a one-year reset would be the best long-term option for Charlotte, with the chance to pair LaMelo Ball with Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson for the next decade.
This means taking a step back this season, using Westbrook's expiring deal to dump the contracts of Hayward and Rozier while picking up a future unprotected first-rounder and getting a prospect like Christie to develop.
The Lakers get a pair of shooters and playmakers to plug in next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis while still keeping their 2029 first-round pick to use in a future trade.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: PG T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers Receive: G Coby White
Given the uncertainty around the health of Lonzo Ball's knee, the Bulls could use another pure point guard to help run the offense while he recovers.
McConnell is a proven playmaker and tough defender who should be happy to leave a rebuilding Pacers team and join a Bulls team with far more offensive weapons around him. He'd simply need to set the table for guys like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević while continuing his thieving ways on the defensive end.
White, 22, has never developed into the franchise floor general the Bulls had hoped for, but he is still a talented combo guard who could receive more of an offensive opportunity in Indiana. The Pacers get to see how he fits this season in the final year of White's rookie deal and would then have the right to match any deal he received as a restricted free agent next summer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: SF Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks Receive: F Cedi Osman, PG Raul Neto, 2023 second-round pick (more favorable via Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors)
The Cavs have All-Stars in their backcourt and the best defensive big-man duo in all of basketball. Trying to find the right players to add between the two groups should be the goal at this year's trade deadline.
Bullock is a 6'6" small forward who impacts winning on both ends, as he registered a swing rating of plus-5.0 (79th percentile) for Dallas last season. He's a career 38.5 percent shooter from three and would fit nicely between Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. The Cavs won't need Neto as much when Ricky Rubio returns from a torn ACL, possibly in December, either.
For Dallas, this is about adding some more playmaking to the roster around Luka Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie. Osman is a capable ball-handler and shot-maker while Neto is an upgrade over Facundo Campazzo off the bench.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Neto is eligible to be dealt.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: SF Gordon Hayward
Charlotte Hornets Receive: PF Dāvis Bertāns, C Dwight Powell
The Mavs need to be on the quest for additional ball-handlers as the season goes along, as an injury to either Luka Dončić or Spencer Dinwiddie is going to sink this offense fast.
Hayward shouldn't be that expensive, especially if the Hornets get off to a slow start this season and want to turn to younger options instead. The 32-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 39.1 percent from three last season, and he would give the Mavs another offensive weapon either in the starting lineup or second unit alongside Christian Wood. Getting off Bertāns' contract would be desirable as well.
For the Hornets, this trade shaves $14.5 million of salary off the books for next summer while adding two solid frontcourt pieces this year. Bertāns' floor-spacing next to LaMelo Ball is a plus while Powell can be a mentor to rookie Mark Williams at center.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: C Mike Muscala
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: 2024 second-round pick
It's only a matter of time before the Nuggets realize that DeAndre Jordan isn't the answer as Nikola Jokić's backup and start perusing the trade market for an upgrade.
Muscala is a low-cost option, one who spaces the floor at an elite level (42.9 percent from three last season) and does a good job contesting shots at the rim. He's versatile enough to share the court next to Jokić or relieve the two-time MVP for stretches.
Denver possesses a $9.1 million trade exception it can absorb Muscala into, or a player like Jeff Green could be sent back to help reduce the team's luxury tax bill.
OKC adds to its collection of draft picks and helps the tanking effort for at least another year.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Muscala is eligible to be dealt.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: G/F Luke Kennard, PG Jason Preston
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G/F Alec Burks, C Nerlens Noel
The Pistons knew they needed to add shooting this offseason, which is a reason they made the surprising trade for Bojan Bogdanović. Picking up Kennard, the NBA's three-point leader last season at 44.9 percent, would only help with this effort in a return to Detroit.
At 26, Kennard is still young enough to fit into the Pistons' rebuild and has three years remaining on his contract. Preston, 23, is another big playmaking point guard for Detroit to develop alongside Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes.
The Clippers are too deep to give Preston any real minutes, so swapping him and Kennard for two veterans who fill needs is the best move for a team with championship aspirations. Noel gives Los Angeles a true center to turn to if Ivica Zubac were to miss time, and Burks can play and defend multiple positions with his 6'6" frame.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: PF Bojan Bogdanović, G/F Alec Burks, 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards)
Detroit Pistons Receive: PF Draymond Green
If the Pistons are still in the play-in picture a few months into the season, sniffing around a trade for Green makes a lot of sense.
The veteran forward hails from Saginaw, Michigan, less than a two-hour drive from Detroit, and played his college ball at Michigan State. This homecoming could be mutually beneficial, especially since the Pistons have a far cleaner salary sheet moving forward if Green desires one last big payday.
If the Warriors decide Green is the odd man out after already extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, Bogdanović and Burks are both on expiring deals and can play big roles this season while Golden State chases a fifth championship in the Stephen Curry era.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Nov. 21, when Bogdanović is eligible to be aggregated in a deal with another player.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: F Jae Crowder, SG Landry Shamet
Phoenix Suns Receive: G/F Eric Gordon
As the Suns search for a trade partner for Crowder, the Rockets could be a surprising option.
Crowder, like Bojan Bogdanovic for the Detroit Pistons, would be a rental who could make a mark with their leadership and skill set before being rerouted at the trade deadline to a contender. Houston could use Crowder as a mentor to Jabari Smith Jr. for a few months before flipping him for a draft pick or young player.
Shamet, 25, is a career 39.0 percent three-point shooter that would give the rest of the young guards a floor-spacer to kick out to.
Phoenix shouldn't want to dump Crowder for a pick, as they already own all their future draft selections and need to win now. Gordon becomes a super sixth man for the Suns, able to play on or off the ball and still defend at an above-average level.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, C Khem Birch
Toronto Raptors Receive: PG T.J. McConnell
The Pacers firesale should continue this season, with McConnell one of the names likely on the chopping block.
Getting a pair of second-round picks for McConnell is good value, especially with Birch attached. The veteran center is only owed $13.7 million over the next two seasons, meaning he'll be easy to flip to a contender in need of big-man insurance at the deadline.
For a Raptors team that ranked dead last in assist rate last season, adding McConnell as a backup to Fred VanVleet gives the second unit a proven playmaker who can help jumpstart the offense at times.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: C Ivica Zubac, SG Amir Coffey, PG Jason Preston
The Clippers will probably go small for large stretches of games this season, but upgrading from Zubac to Turner gives them the option to match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and other big teams in the West.
Turner is one of the league's best rim protectors when healthy and has a shot that extends past the three-point line, unlike Zubac, giving this offense more spacing overall.
Indiana picks up a pair of talented young guards in Preston and Coffey and can plug in the 25-year-old Zubac as the team's starting center.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PG Damian Lillard, F Justise Winslow
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: SG Max Christie, SG Austin Reaves, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls), PG Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)
Wondering why the Lakers haven't traded Russell Westbrook and any future first-round picks yet? Holding out hope that Lillard becomes available after he's eligible to be traded after January 5 could be one reason why.
The Blazers have no reason to want to deal Lillard yet. He just signed a two-year extension and is under contract for the next five seasons. Lillard is also projected to pass Clyde Drexler as the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the first 20-30 games of the season.
Should we make it to January and Portland is falling out of the playoff picture, however, a deal between the two teams would make sense.
The Lakers get one of the NBA's best point guards, someone who instantly elevates Los Angeles into championship contender status. Portland would free up a ton of future cap space by removing the roughly $250 million owed to Lillard while also collecting two future unprotected picks, two immediate second-round selections and a pair of young guards in Christie and Reaves.
Expect the Lakers to be monitoring the Blazers' record very carefully this season.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz Receive: 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), G/F Danny Green
Memphis doesn't possess many weaknesses, but adding a microwave scorer to the bench would help boost the team's championship chances.
Clarkson averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jazz last season and was the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21. With De'Anthony Melton gone, Clarkson gives the Grizzlies some extra bite off the bench.
Utah adds to its draft-pick collection with a pair of second-rounders and can look to flip Green at the trade deadline if he seems likely to return from a torn ACL in time for the playoffs.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: PF Bojan Bogdanovic
Detroit Pistons Receive: F Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Miami has gone small to begin the season, using 6'5" Caleb Martin as the starting power forward with few other options to lean on.
Picking up Bogdanovic solves this problem, as the 6'7", 226-pound forward would be a perfect addition as a floor-spacing starter alongside Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Getting off Robinson's contract is an added bonus as well.
Detroit needs shooting and is in terrific financial shape moving forward, so picking up Robinson and Miami's first-round pick is good value for Bogdanovic, whom the team only had to trade Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for initially. The Pistons don't own any additional first-round picks this upcoming summer and should be dangling Bogdanovic for the chance to land one.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F MarJon Beauchamp, C Brook Lopez
Lopez has been a staple of the Bucks' success for the past four seasons but will turn 35 before the 2023 playoffs begin. Milwaukee should already be exploring possible upgrades should the veteran center take a big step back this season.
A frontcourt of Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a nightmare for opponents to score on, two near 7-footers with elite rim-protection ability. Turner is also eight years younger than Lopez and could be the long-term solution at the position moving forward.
Indiana does the deal to get Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He's a 6'6" wing who can play between current franchise staples in Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Mathurin and Jalen Smith. Lopez could be flipped to a contender or used as a veteran mentor before his contract expires next summer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G/F Josh Richardson
San Antonio Spurs Receive: SG Wendell Moore Jr., F Taurean Prince
The Wolves should be on the prowl for two-way wings to plug in between players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, preferably low-usage options who can hit open shots and defend.
Richardson checks both these boxes and should be readily available for trade by a tanking Spurs team. He hit 41.5 percent of his threes between Boston and San Antonio last year.
The Spurs get another prospect to build around in Moore, the 26th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and Prince, who's likely to also be flipped to a contender before the deadline.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G/F Malik Beasley
Utah Jazz Receive: PG Devonte' Graham, PG Kira Lewis Jr., 2024 second-round pick
With CJ McCollum taking over the starting point guard duties and Jose Alvarado excelling as a backup floor general, the Pelicans should be shopping players like Graham and Lewis for help elsewhere on the roster.
Beasley is a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter on a high volume who would help spread the floor around Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and others.
Utah collects another draft pick, takes a flier on the 21-year-old Lewis and can use Graham in a future trade with contenders looking for a point guard at the deadline.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: SG Bradley Beal, C Taj Gibson
Washington Wizards Receive: 2023 first-round pick (via Washington Wizards, lottery-protected), 2023 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks, top-10 protected), 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected), SF Cam Reddish, PG Derrick Rose, G/F Evan Fournier
Will this finally be the year the Wizards part with Beal? The Knicks should try to find out.
The three-time All-Star would be a nice consolation prize for the team after missing out on Donovan Mitchell and likely wouldn't cost as much either since Beal will turn 30 next summer.
A starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Beal, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson would be formidable, especially with so much young talent left over on the bench.
Washington's best-case scenario this season is a spot in the play-in tournament. The Wizards can continue their mediocre run all they want, but moving Beal for a collection of first-round picks and young talent (especially given the 2023 draft class) is the franchise's best chance at eventually becoming a title contender.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Dec. 15, when Beal is eligible to be dealt. Beal also has a no-trade clause, meaning he'd have to give his permission for the deal to go through.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F Dylan Windler, 2023 second-round pick (more favorable via Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors)
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: F Kenrich Williams
OKC shouldn't be pursuing any franchise-altering trades just yet, focusing instead on shopping players like Williams and Mike Muscala while trying to land a top draft pick once again.
Windler was the 26th overall pick in 2019, but injuries and now the Cavs' depth in front of him have prevented the 26-year-old from getting a consistent role. He could become a sharpshooter off the Thunder bench with regular minutes, and another second-rounder adds to the collection as well.
Cleveland should be on the hunt for big, defensive wings who can hit shots, areas Williams excels in. Parting with a non-rotation forward in Windler and a pick is well worth it for the Cavs.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 18 following Williams' extension.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: PG De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings Receive: G Jalen Suggs, F/C Mo Bamba, PG Markelle Fultz, 2024 first-round pick (top-five protected)
Orlando is a sneaky-fun team to pull off a big trade, as there's a ton of young talent on this roster to use as bait.
The Magic should be monitoring Fox's availability with the Kings, as another slow start could lead to a trade request by the 24-year-old. Adding Fox to a core of Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. suddenly makes Orlando a dangerous young team in the East.
A return of Suggs, Bamba, Fultz and a first-round pick is good value for the Kings, who may be forced into another mini-rebuild if the team looks lottery-bound once again and Fox becomes unhappy.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 15, when Bamba is eligible to be dealt.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F/C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: SF Matisse Thybulle, G/F Furkan Korkmaz, SG Jaden Springer
While players like Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed and even P.J. Tucker will get turns playing backup center this season, none bring Bamba's combination of rim protection and three-point shooting.
The 24-year-old can play both power forward and center and gives Philly a high-upside big off the bench who provides some major insurance if Embiid once again misses a chunk of the season.
Orlando has plenty of bigs, especially when Jonathan Isaac can return from a torn ACL this season. Moving Bamba for wing help balances out the roster, especially with Thybulle playing elite defense between Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero.
Note: Trade can't be completed until Jan. 15, when Bamba is eligible to be dealt.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: G Derrick White
Boston Celtics Receive: F Jae Crowder, PG Cameron Payne
Chris Paul's 32.9 minutes per game last season were his highest since 2014-15. With him now at age 37, the Suns seriously need to limit Paul's workload throughout the regular season.
White is a perfect sixth man, a combo guard who can handle the ball and play strong defense. He's also capable of starting next to Devin Booker should Paul miss time at any point.
Boston would be an ideal fit for Crowder, as the team could use more size and shooting off the bench with Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear likely keeping him out for the year. Payne helps replace White's ball-handling in the rotation as well.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PF Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors Receive: PF Jerami Grant, SG Keon Johnson, 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves)
Green has long been an ideal fit next to Damian Lillard with his short-roll passing and defensive abilities. If the Warriors decide to move on from Green before he potentially becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Blazers should make a call.
As good as Grant is defensively, Green is an elite stopper who brings four rings' worth of championship experience to Lillard and the Blazers. That can't be overvalued.
Grant is also a nice replacement for Green and a better scoring threat overall. Golden State can plug him into the starting lineup while also picking up a good prospect in Johnson and a future second-round pick.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: F Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Kevin Huerter, C Alex Len, 2023 second-round pick
Starting KZ Okpala at power forward to begin the season speaks to the Kings' lack of defensive frontcourt options next to Domantas Sabonis. If Sacramento wants to have any chance of making the playoffs this season, this can't continue.
Grant would be a perfect fit between Harrison Barnes and Sabonis, a multipositional defender who can lead the team in scoring some nights.
If Portland is afraid of Grant leaving in free agency next summer, adding Huerter, Len and a second-round pick is a nice return overall.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: 2027 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, PG Russell Westbrook (to be bought out)
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Josh Richardson, F Doug McDermott, C Jakob Poeltl
With LeBron James already complaining about the Lakers' lack of shooting, one call to the Spurs could change all of that.
Swapping Westbrook for players like McDermott and Richardson would give Los Angeles a pair of shot-making wings, with both instantly becoming the best on the roster. Poeltl is an upgrade over Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones as well and keeps Anthony Davis from starting at center. The Lakers would save $11.7 million with this trade overall, dropping them to just $5.7 million over the tax.
Moving off all three veterans would do wonders for the Spurs' tanking efforts and actually clear $13.8 million of cap space next summer thanks to Westbrook's expiring deal. San Antonio picks up a future unprotected first from the Lakers and a pair of seconds to complete the deal.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: SG Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz Receive: 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected), F/C Chris Boucher
No team used its starters more than the Raptors last season, so looking for bench upgrades (especially in the backcourt) should be the priority at the trade deadline.
Clarkson is a proven scorer who should be thrilled moving from a rebuilding Jazz team to a Raptors squad that could make a run in the playoffs.
Utah collects a future first-round pick and can look to flip Boucher at some point to a contender in need of frontcourt help.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected), G/F Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat Receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah continues the rebuild by moving Markkanen for yet another first-round pick, bringing the total to four now from the Donovan Mitchell trade alone.
Robinson brings a similar skillset with his outside shooting and can try to rehab his value with the Jazz.
Miami is a perfect fit for Markkanen, who would instantly become the team's starting power forward. He'd keep the floor spread while playing solid defense and still has upside at age 25.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: PG Mike Conley Jr.
Utah Jazz Receive: PG Monté Morris, G/F Will Barton
Morris and Delon Wright are best suited as backup point guards, especially in an East that features so much backcourt talent.
Conley is a playoff-tested veteran who could steer the Wizards into the playoffs with his ball-handling, three-point shooting and leadership.
The Jazz don't immediately collect any draft equity but could look to flip both Morris and Barton at the deadline to teams who need point guard or wing help.