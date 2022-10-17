Jalen Hurts Praised for 'Big Time Drive' as Eagles Beat Cooper Rush, Cowboys on SNF

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect to open the 2022 NFL season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 to run their record to 6-0.

Jalen Hurts continues to insert himself into the MVP race. This was far from his best performance as he finished 15-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns while running for 27 yards on nine carries.

But this was the kind of game that further legitimized the Eagles as contenders and cemented their starting quarterback as somebody who can potentially get them over the top. Hurts showed that with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:37 off the clock and ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

Focusing solely on Hurts would do a disservice to a defense that held the Cowboys to 315 total yards and intercepted Cooper Rush three times.

While it's still too early to start putting the Eagles on perfect season watch, they have a golden opportunity over the next month to create some distance from the rest of an NFC that's devoid of a dominant team.

Maintaining a one-game lead on the New York Giants keeps Philadelphia in the driver's seat in the NFC East heading into its Week 7 bye as well.