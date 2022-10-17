Jalen Hurts Praised for 'Big Time Drive' as Eagles Beat Cooper Rush, Cowboys on SNF

Jalen Hurts Praised for 'Big Time Drive' as Eagles Beat Cooper Rush, Cowboys on SNFOctober 17, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect to open the 2022 NFL season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 to run their record to 6-0.
Jalen Hurts continues to insert himself into the MVP race. This was far from his best performance as he finished 15-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns while running for 27 yards on nine carries.
But this was the kind of game that further legitimized the Eagles as contenders and cemented their starting quarterback as somebody who can potentially get them over the top. Hurts showed that with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:37 off the clock and ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.
Hurts finds DeVonta Smith!

The @Eagles answer with a 13-play, 75 yard drive.
With their backs up against the wall, the #Eagles offense again switched into ground and pound mode and unfurl a 13-play, 75-yard drive to take a 26-17 lead.

11 straight runs -- one a Jalen Hurts scramble -- to open the series.
Focusing solely on Hurts would do a disservice to a defense that held the Cowboys to 315 total yards and intercepted Cooper Rush three times.
While it's still too early to start putting the Eagles on perfect season watch, they have a golden opportunity over the next month to create some distance from the rest of an NFC that's devoid of a dominant team.
Look at this remaining schedule after the Eagles bye. Given the Packers now stink, they could very well go into the Giants game at MetLife with a 12-0 record. @ NYG and @ DAL are tough, but this is a very friendly schedule the rest of the way.
Maintaining a one-game lead on the New York Giants keeps Philadelphia in the driver's seat in the NFC East heading into its Week 7 bye as well.