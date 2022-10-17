X

    Jalen Hurts Praised for 'Big Time Drive' as Eagles Beat Cooper Rush, Cowboys on SNF

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboyz at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles remain perfect to open the 2022 NFL season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 to run their record to 6-0.

    Jalen Hurts continues to insert himself into the MVP race. This was far from his best performance as he finished 15-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns while running for 27 yards on nine carries.

    But this was the kind of game that further legitimized the Eagles as contenders and cemented their starting quarterback as somebody who can potentially get them over the top. Hurts showed that with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:37 off the clock and ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

    NFL @NFL

    Hurts finds DeVonta Smith!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> answer with a 13-play, 75 yard drive.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsPHI</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS">https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ft4V73AjQV">pic.twitter.com/ft4V73AjQV</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    BIG TIME drive by Jalen Hurts. Two 3rd conversions using his legs capped by a Touchdown pass. Showing you his full array of talents in the most pivotal monuments of the game.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    I am not going to pretend otherwise, I’m gobsmacked that Jalen Hurts turned into this

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    With their backs up against the wall, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> offense again switched into ground and pound mode and unfurl a 13-play, 75-yard drive to take a 26-17 lead.<br><br>11 straight runs -- one a Jalen Hurts scramble -- to open the series.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Jalen Hurts is legit. Full stop.

    Damien Bartonek 🇺🇦 @DABartonek

    I apologize for thinking Jalen Hurts wasn't the truth. <br><br>He is in fact, the truth.

    Dave Uram @MrUram

    Gutsy gutsy gutsy drive by Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and the Eagles O Line.

    Kevin Walsh Jr. @TheKevinWalsh

    That Eagles drive is made possible by Jalen Hurts’ ability as a runner. On every read the defense has to think about him. It opens everything up.<br><br>It’s why he belongs in the MVP conversation.

    Focusing solely on Hurts would do a disservice to a defense that held the Cowboys to 315 total yards and intercepted Cooper Rush three times.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> team has DOGS on Defense and takent on O! Cool scheme and chemistry! They may have something!

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    Think the Eagles defense was fed up hearing about the Cowboys defense and Cooper Rush this entire week? Yup.

    Jalen Hurts Praised for 'Big Time Drive' as Eagles Beat Cooper Rush, Cowboys on SNF
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    theScore @theScore

    The Eagles defense’ to Cooper Rush: <a href="https://t.co/whgbtGv6nd">pic.twitter.com/whgbtGv6nd</a>

    While it's still too early to start putting the Eagles on perfect season watch, they have a golden opportunity over the next month to create some distance from the rest of an NFC that's devoid of a dominant team.

    David Fucillo @davidfucillo

    Look at this remaining schedule after the Eagles bye. Given the Packers now stink, they could very well go into the Giants game at MetLife with a 12-0 record. @ NYG and @ DAL are tough, but this is a very friendly schedule the rest of the way. <a href="https://t.co/N8ECzyzO0c">pic.twitter.com/N8ECzyzO0c</a>

    Maintaining a one-game lead on the New York Giants keeps Philadelphia in the driver's seat in the NFC East heading into its Week 7 bye as well.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.