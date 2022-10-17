Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'October 17, 2022
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team.
Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control."
Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye
I asked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> running back Christian McCaffrey about his thoughts and feelings on the constant trade reports and rumors this week … as well as how the offense was basically him today: <a href="https://t.co/lwEtZU3vyt">pic.twitter.com/lwEtZU3vyt</a>
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Panthers "are listening to other teams" about a possible swap involving the 2019 All-Pro.
