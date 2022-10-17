Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team.

Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Panthers "are listening to other teams" about a possible swap involving the 2019 All-Pro.

