Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He Plans to Return from Thumb Injury For Week 7 vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Sunday night that he plans to play in next week's game against the Detroit Lions.

"Yeah, for sure," Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "That’s my plan."

Prescott has been out since suffering a thumb injury in Week 1, which required surgery. He was initially given a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks, although the Cowboys chose not to put him on injured reserve.

Though he was listed as questionable ahead of Week 6, the quarterback was eventually ruled out, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting it was "no sure thing" he would return to practice the following week.

Cooper Rush has filled in for Prescott this season, leading the team to a 4-1 record as a starter while helping it stay in contention in the NFC East.

Dallas had not lost a game with Rush as the starter until Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a 26-17 victory. The Cowboys fell to 4-2 on the season with the loss, putting them in third place in the NFC East.

Prescott is still a difference-maker when on the field, finishing 2021 with 4,449 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns in 16 games. The Cowboys had the No. 1 offense in the NFL in both points and yards last season.