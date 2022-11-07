Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end.

The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season.

The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some uninspired football over the last several weeks. Both Reich and general manager Chris Ballard appeared to be on the hot seat.

Despite the addition of veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan during the offseason, the Colts have struggled under Reich in 2022. Their passing offense ranked 12th in the NFL, but the rushing offense fell to 30th one year after ranking second in the category.

After the subpar effort on Sunday, the squad ranks dead last in the league in scoring with 14.7 points per game.

The defense has also been inconsistent, sitting 13th in the league with 20.3 points allowed per game.

The Colts hired Reich as head coach in February 2018 after he helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season as offensive coordinator.

Reich's command of a Philadelphia offense that was forced to use Nick Foles during the playoffs following an injury to Carson Wentz was impressive, and the Colts were hoping he could work his magic as their head coach.

That success didn't translate to his new team, though, and the Colts posted just three winning seasons in his tenure. In addition, the team made the postseason just twice under his tutelage and failed to get past the divisional round.

Reich finishes his career with the Colts with a 40-33-1 record.