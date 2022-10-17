B/R Pound-for-Pound Boxing Rankings for October

10 of 10

Terence Crawford's stoppage of Shawn Porter was more evidence toward a claim that he's the top fighter in the sport (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Weight Class: 147 pounds

Titles Held: WBO

As for Terence Crawford, he checks all the boxes.

He's been spectacular over a prolonged stretch of years. He's beaten a series of high-quality foes. He's climbed through multiple weight classes. And he's still hungry for accomplishment.

That's what makes him the best fighter in the world.

He was a belt-holder at 135 pounds after his 23rd pro fight and has won 15 more since while racking up title defenses and additional championships at 140 and 147 pounds, ending 13 of 16 title bouts inside the scheduled distance—including all six at welterweight.

Crawford became the first man to stop ex-WBC champ Shawn Porter (TKO 10) in his most recent fight last November, and he's waiting patiently for the divisional showdown with the also-unbeaten Spence that was discussed a few slides back.

His in-ring ferocity along with an ability to subtly switch from left- to right-handed stances and back during a fight set him apart from his contemporaries, and he shows no real signs of slowing down or losing his hunger, even at age 35.

"I need to prove and show the world that I'm really No. 1 when I say I'm No. 1," Crawford said on the Showtime Boxing podcast (h/t Boxing Scene) in August. "I wouldn't say it's a big ego.

"I would say it's confidence. Everything that I have done thus far has shown that. Stopping everybody in the welterweight division. Never having a close fight. Dominating every opponent that I ever faced. I think that's showing that I'm No. 1."