X

    Aaron Boone Ripped for Bullpen Usage as Yankees Blow Lead in 9th Inning vs. Guardians

    Erin WalshOctober 16, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees makes a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees enter a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Guardians on Sunday after falling 6-5 to Cleveland on Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

    Entering the ninth inning of Saturday's game, the Yankees held a 5-3 lead and were on pace to snag the victory, but the Guardians went on to score three runs off relievers Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt for the comeback win.

    After the loss, fans ripped Yankees manager Aaron Boone for his poor bullpen management after he used a combination of Peralta and Schmidt to close out the game instead of Clay Holmes.

    Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loáisiga also saw time in relief of starter Luis Severino. Closer Clay Holmes did not see the mound.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Bullpen mismanagement and reliever injuries have been an issue for months. Now the Yankees season is on the brink because of it. What a mess.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    The Yankees bullpen... woof. Aaron Boone did not manage that well either way.

    Aaron Boone Ripped for Bullpen Usage as Yankees Blow Lead in 9th Inning vs. Guardians
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sean Shilinsky @SeanShilinsky

    Aaron Boone completely mismanaged his bullpen tonight again, he brings in Trevino in a high leverage spot and he burns lasagna in a non-high leveraged spot and now he's got Schmidt pitching with the game on the line

    Will Manso @WillManso

    I have no clue what Aaron Boone was doing with his bullpen. Yanks had a 2-run lead entering the 9th, used two pitchers but didn’t use their closer. Guess he’s saving him for next season, when thankfully Boone won’t be around.

    Chris @PottsChris_

    Aaron Boone truly is the worst manager in MLB history.

    Ethan Finkelstein @IAmFinkelstein

    Leaving Clarke Schmidt in after 3 straight hits is Exhibit Z in the case against Aaron Boone as manager for the New York Yankees. We're way past A at this point. This isn't the franchise I grew up with and it makes me long for the days for Torre.

    Zion @ZionOlojede

    Aaron Boone mismanaged his bullpen again for the 100x in history lol. <br><br>Called it in the 7th lol

    David Lang @Dukielang

    Aaron Boone. Bad game. Sadness

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Aaron Boone went from pushing the right button by keeping Severino in the game to every other decision he made as the game moved along backfired.

    kevikev @KevCoke6

    The Yankees have to move on from Aaron Boone this off-season. He's not the guy.

    After the game, Boone told reporters that Holmes was only available on Saturday in an "emergency." He didn't want to use Holmes on back-to-back nights and expects him to be available for Game 4 on Sunday.

    However, Holmes told reporters he was surprised that Boone didn't hand him the ball in the ninth inning and that he woke up ready to pitch if needed.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Clay Holmes says he was surprised he wasn't called upon in the 9th inning:<br><br>"I woke up today preparing to pitch if needed." <a href="https://t.co/giJFoKS3hW">pic.twitter.com/giJFoKS3hW</a>

    Holmes, who has served as New York's closer for much of the season, had been dealing with a shoulder strain and was shut down for the last nine games of the regular season. With the series on the line, the Yankees will need him available on Sunday.

    The Yankees have not made it past the ALDS since 2019.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.