Aaron Boone Ripped for Bullpen Usage as Yankees Blow Lead in 9th Inning vs. Guardians

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees enter a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Guardians on Sunday after falling 6-5 to Cleveland on Saturday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Entering the ninth inning of Saturday's game, the Yankees held a 5-3 lead and were on pace to snag the victory, but the Guardians went on to score three runs off relievers Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt for the comeback win.

After the loss, fans ripped Yankees manager Aaron Boone for his poor bullpen management after he used a combination of Peralta and Schmidt to close out the game instead of Clay Holmes.

Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loáisiga also saw time in relief of starter Luis Severino. Closer Clay Holmes did not see the mound.

After the game, Boone told reporters that Holmes was only available on Saturday in an "emergency." He didn't want to use Holmes on back-to-back nights and expects him to be available for Game 4 on Sunday.

However, Holmes told reporters he was surprised that Boone didn't hand him the ball in the ninth inning and that he woke up ready to pitch if needed.

Holmes, who has served as New York's closer for much of the season, had been dealing with a shoulder strain and was shut down for the last nine games of the regular season. With the series on the line, the Yankees will need him available on Sunday.

The Yankees have not made it past the ALDS since 2019.