2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 7?

Week 6 Result: Lost at Pittsburgh 20-18

Entering the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were widely regarded as one of the teams to beat in the NFC. Maybe the team to beat.

Six weeks into the season, it's becoming harder and harder to buy into that assessment.

After falling in stunning fashion to a Steelers team that hadn't tasted victory since Week 1, the Buccaneers have dropped three out of their last four. Quarterback Tom Brady admitted to reporters after the defeat that the Buccaneers just flat-out didn't play well.

"We didn't earn the win," Brady said. "It's a game of earning it, and it's a game of playing well and performing well, and we're just not doing a good job of that. I don't think we've done it for six weeks. I think we're all playing less than what we're capable of. It's all of us. It's our whole offense. ... Obviously there's no position that's performing at an elite level right now."

A visibly frustrated Brady got on his offensive line during the game—and the new-look interior of that line has played a significant role in the team's struggles. The Steelers had generated little pass rush since T.J. Watt got hurt, but they got to Brady twice and held the Buccaneers under three yards a carry on the ground.

"The Buccaneers will probably still win the NFC South," Davenport said. "It's a bad division. But the notion that Tampa is going to magically snap out of their month-long funk just doesn't appear realistic. The Buccaneers haven't played especially well on offense for most of the season, and those struggles apparently aren't easily fixed."

"We may be finally seeing the end of Tom Brady's career," Sobleski added. "This isn't to say he can no longer play. Of course, he can. At the same time, the greatest to ever do it is barking at offensive linemen on the sidelines and doesn't seem to be in the same groove we've seen since he joined the franchise two years ago.

"In fact, his average yards per game, yards per attempt, QBR and quarterback rating are down across the board. Tampa Bay can still be counted among the league's best, and they have the perfect upcoming opponent to stop the bleeding in Carolina after losing three of its last four. Beyond next week, Brady and Co. must respond to their early season adversity."