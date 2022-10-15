LIV Golf Series 2022: Peter Uihlein Takes Lead over Brooks Koepka in Saudi Arabia

Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Peter Uihlein turned in one of the best rounds of his career to take the lead heading into the final day of competition at the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Starting the second round tied for third, Uihlein fired a 63 to bring his 36-hole score down to 12 under par. The 33-year-old leads Brooks Koepka (-11) by one stroke as he chases his first tournament win since April 2021.

Here's what the top of the individual leaderboard looks like after Saturday's action from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club:

1. Peter Uihlein (-12)

2. Brooks Koepka (-11)

T3. Charl Schwartzel (-9)

T3. Sergio Garcia (-9)

T5. Abraham Ancer (-8)

T5. Paul Casey (-8)

T7. James Piot (-7)

T7. Dustin Johnson (-7)

T7. Sihwan Kim (-7)

T7. Anirban Lahiri (-7)

Even though Uihlein and Koepka are competing for the individual title, they are also grouped together in the team competition and have helped Smash open up a significant lead going into Sunday.

1. Smash (-30)

2. Fireballs (-24)

3. 4 Aces (-19)

4. Crushers (-18)

5. HY Flyers (-16)

6. Torque (-15)

T7. Stinger (-14)

T7. Niblicks (-14)

Uihlein seemed like he was going to flirt with a 59 early in the round. He teed off on the second hole and made four consecutive birdies. The Massachusetts native added a fifth birdie on No. 10.

The 13th hole was the only time when Uihlein struggled. He double-bogeyed the par four, pushing him back to eight under par overall. He was able to get one shot back with a birdie on the next hole. An eagle on the par-five 18th hole gave him sole possession of the lead.

Uihlein and Koepka both made birdies on their final hole to end the day on a high note. The 13th hole was a problem for several players on Saturday. Koepka also took a double-bogey, and Charl Schwartzel made bogey.

Other than his blemish on No. 13, Koepka was mostly efficient in the second round. He made six birdies and was alone atop the leaderboard with two holes to play before Uihlein went on a late run.

After opening the tournament with a 62 on Friday, Koepka told reporters he felt a good run coming.

"I could see it coming," Koepka said. "I'm very pleased with it, pleased with last week. Hopefully just put together two more good rounds. I'm excited."

Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey tied for the second-best score of the second round. They both finished with a bogey-free 64, moving into the top five and within shouting distance of Uihlein going into Sunday.

Further down the leaderboard, Talor Gooch is having a pedestrian showing thus far. He's tied for 21st after two rounds, but he did end Saturday with arguably the best shot of the tournament from the rough on No. 11 for a birdie.

Sunday's round will mark the end of the LIV Golf Invitational Series individual and three-man team events for the season.

There is a team championship event with a purse of $50 million scheduled for Oct. 27-30 in Miami. Twelve four-man teams will compete against each other, with the top prize being a $16 million payout.

Uihlein has three wins in his professional career. His most recent victory was at the MGM Resorts Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.