NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations.
At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
As he told reporters, "I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1."
Of course, not every player has the Pro Bowl talent and Hall of Fame credentials of Miller. However, there are several players around the league who could benefit from a trade before this year's Nov. 1 deadline.
We'll dive into eight of them below, examining why their current situations are unappealing, what they could provide another team and where they might land. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
WR Brandin Cooks
Let's be honest: The Houston Texans aren't likely to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Houston gave Cooks a two-year, $39.8 million extension in the offseason and made it clear that he's a piece of the long-term puzzle.
"The productive Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote at last year's deadline.
However, the 29-year-old isn't winning a championship with the 1-3-1 Texans this season. He's been quite productive (24 catches, 235 yards, 1 TD), but he isn't racking up wins. Hypothetically, he might do just that with the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay is coming off a disappointing loss in London, but at 3-2, the Packers are still very much in the playoff hunt. They could also use a go-to receiver, as the new-look group that no longer features Davante Adams hasn't been reliable.
Cooks, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, could provide an immediate boost.
Financially, it would be a difficult trade to execute, but the Packers do have $7.8 million in cap space available. They also have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who isn't providing MVP-level play (95.8 passer rating, down from 111.9 last season) largely because of his receiving corps.
Edge Clelin Ferrell
Would pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell be a game-changer for a contender? Perhaps not, but he's doing very little with the Las Vegas Raiders right now and won't get a chance to shine this season if he isn't moved.
The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Ferrell has appeared in every game this season. However, he has played just 34 percent of the defensive snaps. Even for a situational pass-rusher, that's low.
And Ferrell does have the potential to be a valuable role player with another team. He logged 4.5 sacks as a rookie and had 21 quarterback pressures in 2020. A team like the Detroit Lions could take a flier on Ferrell and give him an opportunity on the field.
Detroit's defense has been awful this season. It surrendered a league-high 170 points through the first five weeks and has produced a mere seven sacks. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson is the only player with more than one sack on the year.
Ferrell is in the final year of his rookie deal and will play elsewhere in 2023. Detroit could give him an early audition with a deadline trade.
TE Mike Gesicki
Tight end Mike Gesicki is another player who isn't being utilized enough with his current team. The Miami Dolphins used the franchise tag on the 27-year-old in the offseason. However, Gesicki hasn't been a big part of Mike McDaniel's offense for most of the season.
Gesicki did have a big day on Sunday, finishing with six catches, 69 yards and two touchdowns. After having 73 receptions and 780 receiving yards last season, however, he caught a mere nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown over the first five weeks of 2022.
If Gesicki hopes to cash in during 2023 free agency, he should be hoping for an opportunity to showcase his skills now. That's probably going to have to come with a different team, and the problem is his $10.9 million base salary. Very few teams have the cap space needed to acquire him.
The Philadelphia Eagles ($10.5 million in space) are close, and while Philly doesn't exactly need another pass-catcher, adding Gesicki is the sort of win-now move that might help deliver a championship.
The Eagles have a star tight end in Dallas Goedert and a pair of potent receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Adding Gesicki to the mix could create a lot of flexibility in two-tight-end sets while making it virtually impossible for opposing defenses to double any one target.
This pairing isn't likely, but it's fun to think about. Philly looks like a team that can go deep into the postseason. The Dolphins haven't asked Gesicki to go deep often at all this season.
CB William Jackson III
This is the most obvious entry on our list because, well, Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has already requested a trade.
From Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:
"Sources say the former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say."
When a player wants out, a trade would logically benefit him.
The Miami Dolphins would be a nice landing spot for Jackson too. Miami ranks 28th in passing yards allowed and 31st in yards per attempt surrendered (7.5). It is still awaiting the return of cornerback Byron Jones, who remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.
Jackson would likely have a fast path to playing time with the Dolphins and a better chance to see the postseason than he's likely to get in Washington.
RB D'Ernest Johnson
It's actually a little surprising that Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson hasn't been traded already. He had a breakout campaign as a role player and spot starter last year, finishing with 534 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
This year, though, he's barely been a part of the Cleveland offense. Johnson played only one offensive snap through the first five weeks and has yet to register a carry. Unless Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt suffer an injury, Johnson will likely remain relegated to special teams.
This probably wouldn't be the case if he were to end up with the Los Angeles Rams. L.A.'s rushing attack has been stagnant all season, and the Rams seem to have soured on Cam Akers.
Akers has averaged just 3.0 yards per carry and didn't play in Week 6 because of personal reasons.
"We're working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that," Rams coach Sean McVay said, per Yahoo Sports' Greg Beacham.
While it's unclear why Akers has been away from the team, it's clear that L.A. could use a boost on the ground. Johnson could provide it and perhaps improve his stock for 2023 free agency.
RB Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, should have a fire sale before the trade deadline. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, that isn't going to happen.
However, it appears they are open to moving standout running back Christian McCaffrey.
"The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote Saturday.
McCaffrey should hope some other franchise makes a bid because he is being wasted on a bad team. And the Buffalo Bills could give him a chance to chase a championship.
The Bills have also been interested in McCaffrey, as Buffalo contacted Carolina about him in the offseason, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
McCaffrey is in the first year of a four-year, $64.1 million extension that he signed in 2020, but he has a base salary of just $1 million this season. This means a contender like Buffalo could add McCaffrey, possibly as a one-year rental.
Next season, he will have only $1 million guaranteed for injury.
WR Denzel Mims
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims could benefit from a trade because that might be the only way he gets on the field in 2022. The 2020 second-round pick hasn't appeared in a game yet this season, as New York has leaned on Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and rookie first-rounder Garrett Wilson instead.
According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the Jets did field trade calls regarding Mims in the offseason.
If the Chicago Bears were to take a chance on him, he could potentially see playing time very quickly. The Bears are trying to build around second-year quarterback Justin Fields but have a severe lack of reliable pass-catchers on the roster.
Fans who watched Chicago's 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday saw Fields' lackluster supporting cast firsthand. The Ohio State product was sacked five times and completed only 14 of 27 pass attempts.
While Mims hasn't impressed with the Jets, he did flash some promise as a rookie, catching 23 passes for 357 yards in nine games. He'd be worth a flier for the receiver-needy Bears, and Chicago might just give him an opportunity to prove that he belongs with an NFL franchise.
LB Roquan Smith
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade in the offseason, but he reversed course and decided to play out his contract in Chicago. Smith will undoubtedly reap a large reward in 2023 free agency.
Smith has been fantastic this season, racking up 66 tackles, 40 solo stops, 1.5 sacks and an interception. While he may be out of Chicago next spring anyway, he could benefit from getting out now.
The 2-4 Bears aren't likely to be relevant in the NFC playoff race this season, as their offense and Justin Fields have been too inconsistent for that. However, Smith is playing at an All-Pro level and could see the postseason with, say, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers rank dead last in yards per rush allowed (5.8) and could desperately use a playmaker like Smith to bolster their 30th-ranked scoring defense. L.A. has $6.3 million in cap space available and wouldn't have to create much space to absorb the remainder of Smith's $9.7 million base salary.
Los Angeles also seems to have a good working relationship with Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, who dealt Khalil Mack to L.A. in the offseason. Seeing Smith and Mack on the field together would be fun, and it would make for a great change of scenery for the Chicago linebacker.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract and cap information via Spotrac.