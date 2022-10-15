Carolina Panthers Should Have Trade-Deadline Fire Sale; Where Could Everyone Land?

0 of 7

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. It was a move that perhaps came several months too late, but after a 1-4 start to the season, it surprised no one. Steve Wilks takes over as the interim coach, and while he may provide a spark, the Panthers are very much looking ahead to 2023.

Or, at least, Carolina should be. The team's biggest issue—the lack of a franchise quarterback—remains. Sam Darnold isn't the answer. Based on his play through the first five weeks of 2022, Baker Mayfield isn't either. A quarterback in the 2023 draft, be it C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or someone else, could be.

Moving a few pieces ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline could help ensure that Carolina has the draft capital needed to get its guy. Of course, the Panthers insist that they won't be big sellers at the deadline.

"The Panthers, who are 1-4 this season and went 11-27 under Rhule, aren’t in fire-sale mode," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote.

However, we've decided to have a little fun and take a look at how a Panthers fire sale might look. Below, we'll examine seven players Carolina could and should consider moving, why they're prime trade candidates and logical landing spots for each of them. While it's all hypothetical, we will keep these proposed trades within the realm of realism.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

