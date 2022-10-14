Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Report About Daniel Snyder Having 'Dirt' Was 'News to Me'

Elsa/Getty Images

Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss.

"I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."

Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson of ESPN wrote a deep-dive into Snyder's increasingly embattled ownership of the Commanders franchise, which includes a tidbit about Snyder allegedly hiring private investigators to follow fellow owners.

Through private investigators and his own dealings with Jones, Snyder has reportedly built a "file" on the Cowboys owner he could use if the NFL attempts to force him to sell the Commanders. Snyder is arguably one of the most reviled owners in professional sports, both within the NFL and among fans.

"All the owners hate Dan," a veteran owner told ESPN.

Jones is perhaps the NFL's most influential owner, with one agent calling him the league's "shadow commissioner" over the summer. He and a small group of owners, which includes Robert Kraft (Patriots), Art Rooney II (Steelers), John Mara (Giants) and Clark Hunt (Chiefs), are known to wield significant power behind the scenes with commissioner Roger Goodell and other others.

The relationship between Snyder and Jones has frayed amid the fallout from an investigation into sexual impropriety in the Commanders organization and allegations of financial improprieties by Snyder.

"Snyder's already lost Jerry," a source told ESPN.

The embattled Snyder has repeatedly ripped Jones behind the scenes as well despite releasing a statement saying he and Jones have a "great respect and admiration for one another." Painting the ESPN report as "misinformation," a team spokesperson said Snyder has no plans of being forced to sell the Commanders.

"It's hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful," the statement read.

Snyder has owned the Commanders since 1999. Under his stewardship, the franchise has gone from a perennial playoff contender and one of the most popular NFL franchises to a laughing stock that currently ranks last in attendance.