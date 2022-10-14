X

    ESPN: Some Scouts See Will Levis as QB1 in 2023 NFL Draft over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Heading into the 2022 college football season, it looked like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would spend the year battling to be the top quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

    Apparently, though, there's a third contender making noise in NFL front offices.

    Matt Miller of ESPN reported some teams currently have Kentucky's Will Levis ranked as the top quarterback in the class, pointing to his "arm talent and mobility."

