Each MLB Team's Biggest Dilemma of the 2022-23 Offseason

0 of 30

Should the Blue Jays make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the next very rich superstar before it's too late? (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

As we hurtle toward a World Series in which either the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres or No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies will represent the National League, more than two dozen teams have already started trying to figure out what to do about their biggest offseason dilemmas.

We've picked what looks like the biggest one for each of the 30 teams.

A lot of our dilemmas center around if/when to give a key young player a big contract extension.

Between Atlanta's thriving strategy of locking up players on long-term deals as soon as reasonably possible and Washington trading Juan Soto despite two-and-a-half years of team control remaining, there seems to be a growing trend of franchises making major decisions on young stars long before it's contractually necessary to do so. And while Julio Rodríguez-sized contracts certainly won't be the norm, it will be interesting to see how many teams bet big on players who haven't been in the bigs for long.

There are also quite a few free-agency-based dilemmas, from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets needing to decide where to spend their copious dollars to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and others needing to decide if a couple of big splashes might be enough to get them back into the playoffs—where, clearly, anything is possible.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order by location.