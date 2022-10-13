Warriors' Draymond Green: Jordan Poole and I Will 'Do What It Takes to Win'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green does not expect his fight with Jordan Poole to linger on into the regular season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since returning from his hiatus after a video of him punching Poole during practice leaked, Green said he expects to be able to move forward from the controversy.

"Jordan’s a professional and I’m a professional. ... We’re going to do what it takes to win," Green said.

Green has publicly and privately apologized to Poole for his actions, though there remains widespread speculation about what level of damage the incident will do to the Warriors' chemistry. Video obtained by TMZ shows Green being the aggressor in a practice altercation, getting in Poole's face before punching his teammate in the face after Poole pushed Green away.

Poole has not publicly commented on the situation. Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported Poole "didn’t think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension," and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the two recently met in private.

"Jordan, obviously, had to be involved in this," Kerr said of the decision to not suspend Green. "The players have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes. Steph has been working like crazy to try to figure out the best way to try to move forward. He's been organizing some of these conversations. Jordan and Draymond got together and had a great discussion that I think will help us move forward."

Chris Haynes, writing for Yahoo Sports, reported tension had been brewing behind the scenes over "teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."

Poole is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and will almost certainly land a nine-figure contract, either from the Warriors or another team. Green can be an unrestricted free agent in July as well if he declines his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24.

The four-time All-Star again addressed his future Thursday, saying he does not expect to sign a contract extension with the Warriors this season.