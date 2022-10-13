Lakers' Jeanie Buss 'a Fan' of Father-Son Duos amid LeBron James, Bronny Speculation

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

There are still a couple years left before Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could have the chance to fulfill his desire to play on the same NBA team as his son Bronny, but that hasn't stopped people from wondering about the possibility.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss was asked if she envisions LeBron and Bronny playing together in Purple and Gold. She explained why a father and son sharing the court in the NBA is appealing to her.

"I could get in trouble for talking about an underage player that hasn't been drafted. But I will tell you a story that one of the most enjoyable events that I ever got to go to was way back in the day when the Hartford Whalers had Gordie Howe and Mark Howe play together. Father and son, and they played against the L.A. Kings, I was there. It was just one of those great moments and a great thing to watch, so I'm a fan of a father and son playing together. That's all I can say."

LeBron told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic earlier this year that he plans on playing his final season alongside Bronny if he has the opportunity.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

Earlier this week, Bronny was one of five amateur basketball players to sign an NIL deal with Nike, with whom his father signed a lifetime contract in 2015. The 18-year-old is entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon high school in Los Angeles.