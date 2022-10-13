The Biggest Busts of the 2022 MLB Season

1 of 9

Icon Sportswire

Nelson Cruz was supposed to be one of those older sluggers who benefitted from the universal DH since it appeared like he might be able to hit forever.

That seems like forever ago now.

Cruz signed a one-year, $15 million contract last offseason with the Washington Nationals, where he could only play into his 40s because of the new universal DH rule. It effectively expanded the market for his services.

Except Cruz did not hit well at all. He posted a career-low in slugging percentage and his worst batting average and OPS since 2006.

Not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Cruz posted his lowest RBI total since 2008.

Cruz is not yet ready to retire, and maybe eye surgery for lingering inflammation does him some good. But based on this season, he is no longer that trade-deadline bat you pick up when you're looking to make a run.