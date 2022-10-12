X

    Report: NFL Won't Scale Back Enforcement of Roughing the Passer Despite Controversy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is sacked by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2nd quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jones was called for a penalty for roughing the passer. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Despite a number of extremely questionable and controversial roughing the passer penalties during Week 5 of the NFL season, don't expect any major adjustments to the rule.

    As a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter: "There is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.