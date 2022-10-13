5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline

5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 DeadlineOctober 13, 2022
Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline.
There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run.
More big names could be on the move before this year’s deadline passes Nov. 1.
With that in mind, here are five wild trade ideas involving some of the league's biggest stars that actually make sense.
Denver Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb to Arizona Cardinals
Following an offseason full of hype and hope, the Denver Broncos are an unsightly 2-3.
The offense has looked abysmal, scoring 15.0 points per game to rank second-worst in the league. It's clear the team has issues to sort out if it is to become a contender, but it may soon be too late to salvage the season.
If the Broncos are 3-5 or 2-6—which is realistic, as they take a two-game losing streak into matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars—they could deal veterans to stockpile assets.
Bradley Chubb could on his way out as an impending free agent on the last year of his rookie deal.
The Broncos would have to shell out big bucks to retain the edge-rusher in the offseason, money they may prefer to use to upgrade the offense.
The Arizona Cardinals should be one of the first teams to call if Chubb is available.
Arizona is in the middle of the pack with 43 pressures this season but is having a miserable time getting home against opposing signal-callers.
The defense has recorded a league-low six sacks, a concerning trend for a team that had playoff aspirations heading into the season but is 2-3.
Pairing Chubb with defensive end J.J. Watt would allow both pass-rushers to flourish and help right the ship.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Green Bay Packers
Chase Claypool was once one of the most promising players on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now he's a potential trade candidate following a miserable start to the campaign.
Through five games, Claypool has just 16 catches on 29 targets for 129 yards. He has just two touchdowns since bursting onto the scene with a nine-score rookie year in 2020.
The Steelers offense may be struggling across the board, but Claypool seems to be the odd man out in the rebuilding unit.
Pittsburgh added a pair of rookies in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III during the 2022 draft, plus it committed to veteran Diontae Johnson in the form of a two-year, $36.7 million extension this offseason. Those moves opened the door for Claypool's exit when his contract runs out following next season.
Instead of having Claypool contribute little and then losing him for no return after the 2023 campaign, Pittsburgh could trade him to an organization that needs a receiver. The Green Bay Packers fit the bill since several of their young wideouts have failed to step up this season.
While fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs has had his moments, second-round rookie Christian Watson was hindered by a hamstring injury and has recorded only seven receptions for 52 yards in four games.
Second-year pro Amari Rodgers has been a non-factor as well. He has just four catches since being drafted in the fourth round, including zero receptions in 2022. With none of these youngsters making a leap, Green Bay has a clear need.
Claypool may be slumping with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett targeting him, but he could experience a resurgence with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers looking his way. The trade value of the 24-year-old is as low as it's ever been as well.
Philadelphia Eagles LT Andre Dillard to New York Giants
Despite an unexpected 4-1 start, the New York Giants are struggling to protect their quarterback.
The team's 57 conceded pressures are the fourth-most in football, and the G-Men are relying on the rejuvenated Saquon Barkley to shoulder the offensive load.
While the strategy is working for now and the team is surprisingly in playoff contention, an offensive line upgrade should be atop first-year general manager Joe Schoen's to-do list.
Unfortunately for Big Blue, a top trade target plays for one of their biggest rivals.
The Philadelphia Eagles last week designated left tackle Andre Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, for a return from injured reserve. While he'll be able to play again soon, it's unlikely he will find a regular role since Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are holding down the tackle positions. (Mailata did miss Week 5 with a shoulder injury.)
Dillard has been injury-prone and hasn't been a full-time starter since entering the league, but he allowed only one sack in 340 snaps last year, earning a solid 69.6 Pro Football Focus grade.
Though the Eagles may enjoy the luxury of having one of the league's better swing tackles to provide depth, they would be better served flipping Dillard to a protection-starved squad like the Giants in exchange for draft capital or a player who fills a more pressing need.
Considering these clubs still must square off twice and could even meet in the playoffs, the Eagles could demand a king's ransom for Dillard.
If the Giants are serious about competing for their first postseason berth since 2016—and notching their first playoff win since 2011—it could be worth it.
Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki to Jacksonville Jaguars
The Miami Dolphins got off to a red-hot start thanks to the brilliance of new head coach Mike McDaniel and an offense boosted by the blockbuster acquisition of star wideout Tyreek Hill.
After averaging 214.8 passing yards per game and scoring only 21 times through the air last season, the Fins are throwing for 265.0 yards per game—the fifth-best mark in the league—and are on pace for 31 passing touchdowns.
While Miami may be having a lot of success throwing the ball, tight end Mike Gesicki hasn't been a factor in the resurgence. The 27-year-old has been targeted only 12 times in five games, accumulating nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins surely were not envisioning that type of production when they franchise-tagged him this offseason following a career-best 73-catch, 780-yard, two-score campaign.
With Gesicki's limited contributions in other areas—he's a poor blocker and barely plays special teams—it would behoove Miami to acknowledge that tagging him was a mistake and deal him before the deadline.
It could be difficult to find a taker for Gesicki's $10.9 million salary, but the Jacksonville Jaguars should be willing to absorb that because of their clear need for his skill set.
Jacksonville has long been in the market for a high-end pass-catcher at the position. Evan Engram has been a decent free-agent pickup—notching 19 catches for 168 yards—but Gesicki is a cut above him and would elevate the offense to new heights.
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to Washington Commanders
The Carolina Panthers mercifully sacked Matt Rhule on Monday and are now staring down another lost season.
Almost certain to miss out on the playoffs for the fifth straight year, the organization may opt to get a head start on next year by moving on from some veterans.
One player the squad could part with is star running back Christian McCaffrey. Though he's one of the game's most unique and dynamic weapons, he has had issues staying healthy since signing a $64 million contract extension in 2020.
McCaffrey earned that money by stringing together a pair of incredible years. The Stanford product racked up 2,485 yards and 22 scores on 506 totes and added 1,872 yards and 10 scores on 223 receptions.
The 26-year-old put up those eye-popping figures under head coach Ron Rivera, who was hired by the Washington Commanders in 2020. The pair could reunite this season if Washington is willing to shell out for the versatile back.
Rivera has been trying to replicate McCaffrey's production with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but they haven't been anywhere near as effective as the No. 8 pick in 2017.
It would certainly take a lot to pry McCaffrey away from Carolina. He is due $12 million in each of the next three seasons but has missed 23 games since his big payday.
McCaffrey is off to a decent start—piling up 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 72 carries with 188 yards and a score on 26 catches—but is still a considerable injury risk.
Washington should be willing to gamble. With the Commanders rapidly falling out of contention in the competitive NFC East, they should swing for the fences by trying to acquire McCaffrey.