5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following an offseason full of hype and hope, the Denver Broncos are an unsightly 2-3.

The offense has looked abysmal, scoring 15.0 points per game to rank second-worst in the league. It's clear the team has issues to sort out if it is to become a contender, but it may soon be too late to salvage the season.

If the Broncos are 3-5 or 2-6—which is realistic, as they take a two-game losing streak into matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars—they could deal veterans to stockpile assets.

Bradley Chubb could on his way out as an impending free agent on the last year of his rookie deal.

The Broncos would have to shell out big bucks to retain the edge-rusher in the offseason, money they may prefer to use to upgrade the offense.

The Arizona Cardinals should be one of the first teams to call if Chubb is available.

Arizona is in the middle of the pack with 43 pressures this season but is having a miserable time getting home against opposing signal-callers.

The defense has recorded a league-low six sacks, a concerning trend for a team that had playoff aspirations heading into the season but is 2-3.

Pairing Chubb with defensive end J.J. Watt would allow both pass-rushers to flourish and help right the ship.