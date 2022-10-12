Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Reportedly Remains in London Because of Passport Issue

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The New York Giants are back home in the United States after beating the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London on Sunday, but Big Blue punter Jamie Gillan remains there due to a passport issue.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news on Gillan.

The 25-year-old is from Inverness, Scotland, and came to the United States as a teenager, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Giants expect him to come back to the United States in time for the team's home game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Raanan.

The four-year veteran is in his first year with the Giants after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer," Gillan has averaged 51.0 yards per punt this season, which is fourth in the league.