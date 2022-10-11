Nets' Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: 'Not Going to Be at His Best in the Short Term'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons hasn't played an NBA game since June 20, 2021, when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and he's struggled through two preseason games this year.

The Nets are trying to make Simmons as comfortable as possible, but head coach Steve Nash acknowledged that the veteran guard is going to need some time to get back to 100 percent.

"We'll be patient with Ben because he is an incredibly talented and unique player, but he's not going to be at his best in the short term and he's just got to continue to slog through this period of returning to play and getting his confidence, timing and rhythm back," Nash said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Nash added:

"I think for Ben a lot of it is not just the understanding, it's the reps. He hasn't played for a long time. He's coming off of back surgery, so I think there's some periods of indecision and confidence that he has to gain from playing. All of us do. We can't take that much time off, join a new group (snaps fingers) and just figure it out day one, so he needs time."

Through Brooklyn's first two preseason games, Simmons notched 10 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. He has also committed eight turnovers.

It's not the start Simmons wanted to his Nets' career, but he has an entire regular season alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to prove he belongs in Brooklyn.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the 76ers at last season's trade deadline in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old didn't play a single game for the Sixers before being traded to the Nets after requesting a move from the franchise and sitting out to work on his mental health. When he arrived in Philadelphia, he suffered a back injury while training for a return to the court.

Brooklyn announced May 5 that Simmons underwent successful surgery on his back. His initial recovery timeline was three weeks and then he began ramping up to return to the court.

The last time Simmons took the floor in 2020-21, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 58 games while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 30 percent from deep en route to his third consecutive All-Star game selection.

The Nets have two more preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves before opening the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19 at Barclays Center.