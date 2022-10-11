Nate Diaz Teases WWE Role in Post with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon After UFC Exit

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Longtime UFC star Nate Diaz teased a potential transition into the world of professional wrestling with WWE this week.

Diaz took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with WWE chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, as well as WWE head of creative and vice president of talent relations Triple H:

Included with the post was the caption, "We'll see what's bout to happen next."

Diaz posted the photo after another former UFC fighter in Henry Cejudo said last month that Diaz was looking to "dabble" in WWE to "make money," per Abhishek Nambiar of SportsKeeda.

After breaking into professional MMA in 2004, Diaz made his UFC debut in 2007 on The Ultimate Fighter. At UFC 279 last month, Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in what was the final fight on his UFC contract.

Diaz's career record of 21-13 doesn't leap off the page, but he has been a popular fighter over the years due to his exciting fights and the belief that he is among the toughest competitors in the sport.

That is backed up by the fact that he owns victories over notable names such as Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Ferguson, among others.

WWE typically loves to bring in athletes with crossover appeal, especially those with MMA backgrounds. Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey are two of the biggest examples, as is Brock Lesnar, who started with WWE, became a UFC heavyweight champion and later returned to WWE.

Most recently, WWE had former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Diaz seemingly has everything someone could need in order to thrive in WWE, including fighting skills, charisma and star power.

If WWE can bring Diaz in even for a short run or a one-off, it would likely be huge for getting more eyes on the product.

