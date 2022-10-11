WWE Rumors on the Good Brothers' Return and Interest in Matt Taven, Bronson Reed

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Long Had Interest in Gallows, Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their return to WWE on Monday night's episode of Raw, and it was reportedly in the works for quite some time.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE had interest in bringing back The Good Brothers as far back as the summer when they were still under contract with Impact Wrestling.

Prior to returning to WWE, Gallows and Anderson were believed to be committed to working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and being part of the Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view in January, but they never officially signed contracts with the company.

Anderson is the reigning NEVER Openweight champion for NJPW, and it is unclear if WWE will permit him to drop the title in a match for New Japan.

On Monday's Raw, AJ Styles addressed The Judgment Day and pretended he was going to join the group, but it was all a ruse, as Gallows and Anderson backed him up and helped him take out Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

This marks the start of Gallows' third tenure in WWE, as he was originally under contract with the company from 2005 to 2010. After a hugely successful run in Japan, he returned to WWE in 2016 alongside Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson spent much of their time in an alliance with Styles and were two-time Raw tag-team champions before getting released in April 2020 amid budget cuts.

The Good Brothers made the move to Impact Wrestling shortly thereafter and held the tag titles there three times before their deals expired.

There was believed to be at least some mutual interest between The Good Brothers and AEW since they appeared in AEW on a few occasions and have a strong relationship with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega from their time together in Japan.

As has been the case for many wrestlers over the past few months, however, Triple H taking over as WWE's head of creative in July may have helped tip the scales in WWE's favor.

WWE Reportedly Interested in Matt Taven

WWE has gone all-out in terms of bringing back former talent since Triple H took over as head of creative in July, but the company may now be targeting someone who has not worked for the company before.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE has interest in signing Matt Taven, who is best known for his time in Ring of Honor and most recently worked for Impact Wrestling.

Taven is one of several Impact Wrestling stars who reportedly had their contracts expire recently, along with fellow Kingdom members Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis.

Meltzer noted that New Japan Pro-Wrestling could be an option for The Kingdom if they want to remain together since they wrestled there previously. They could also sign with AEW and possibly be part of ROH if AEW is ever able to make it a separate brand.

Few wrestlers are more synonymous with ROH than the 37-year-old Taven, as he was there from 2009 until 2021. Taven essentially held every major title in ROH, including the ROH World Championship for 174 days in 2019.

Taven is one of the bigger names in wrestling to have not worked for WWE yet, and thanks to his look, charisma and in-ring ability, he would have a chance to make an instant impact.

It is difficult to envision Taven being a top guy on the main roster any time soon given how stacked the main event scene is, but he could be a quality midcarder or perhaps a main-eventer in NXT.

NXT has largely been focusing on younger and less-experienced wrestlers over the past year, but with Triple H now running WWE creative, there is seemingly a far greater chance that a veteran like Taven would be utilized and pushed in NXT.

WWE Reportedly Wants Bronson Reed Back

Former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed could be the latest in a long line of WWE returns.

According to Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee), WWE has "gone after" Reed and wants him back in the fold after he was released as part of budget cuts in August 2021.

The Aussie had a brief run in Impact Wrestling following his release, but his greatest success has occurred in New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the name Jonah.

Reed participated in the G1 Climax tournament and performed well, scoring a victory over Kazuchika Okada at one point. Okada went on to get a win back in their rematch at Declaration of Power on Monday.

Meltzer opined that the handshake between them after the match may have signified that Reed is leaving NJPW with WWE being the most likely landing spot should that happen.

Reed was pushed as a dominant force in NXT under Triple H's watch, and he seemed poised for a main roster call-up when he dropped the North American title and began working tryout matches for the main roster.

Vince McMahon apparently didn't like what he saw, though, and decided to cut Reed loose rather than giving him a chance to prove himself on Raw or SmackDown.

Reed has made the most of his opportunities since leaving WWE, and it stands to reason that Triple H would give him every chance to succeed during a second stint with the company.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).