Dennis Schröder Says Lakers Didn't Offer $84M Contract, 'Never Rejected Anything'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Dennis Schroeder of Germany during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 3rd place match between Germany and Poland at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on September 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    To hear Dennis Schröder tell it, he never rejected the four-year, $84 million contract extension that was widely believed to be on the table during the 2020-21 campaign.

    "I mean, end of the day, there never was a contract," Schröder said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "There never was a contract, never rejected anything. ... That's not true."

    According to McMenamin, Los Angeles approached him about a potential contract extension in February 2021, but his representatives said they preferred to wait until the offseason to discuss such a move.

    However, the 29-year-old struggled down the stretch for a Lakers team that lost in the first round of the playoffs, and the Lakers decided not to offer the four-year, $84 million contract extension by the time the offseason rolled around.

    Schröder ended up settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, although he is back with the Purple and Gold after signing a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the team this offseason.

    Perhaps he will never get the chance to land such a lucrative deal at this point of his career, but the 29-year-old would settle for his first championship as he rejoins the Lakers.

    The presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis means Los Angeles could, in theory, contend for a title, but the team is coming off a disappointing 33-49 effort that wasn't even good enough for the play-in tournament.

