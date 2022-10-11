X

    Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    He apologized for his actions after the game, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

    Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt near midfield with less than a minute to play. The Raiders dropped to 1-4 on the season.

    Whatever the reason for his anger, pushing someone who was in his way was unnecessary, and it's likely the NFL will take a closer look at what happened.

    A fine and even a suspension may be in Adams' future, spoiling a night on which he caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

    Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs
