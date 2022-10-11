Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs

Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to ChiefsOctober 11, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
He apologized for his actions after the game, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.
Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt near midfield with less than a minute to play. The Raiders dropped to 1-4 on the season.
Whatever the reason for his anger, pushing someone who was in his way was unnecessary, and it's likely the NFL will take a closer look at what happened.
A fine and even a suspension may be in Adams' future, spoiling a night on which he caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.