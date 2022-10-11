Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He apologized for his actions after the game, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt near midfield with less than a minute to play. The Raiders dropped to 1-4 on the season.

Whatever the reason for his anger, pushing someone who was in his way was unnecessary, and it's likely the NFL will take a closer look at what happened.

A fine and even a suspension may be in Adams' future, spoiling a night on which he caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.