Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 5 Standout Performances

Breece Hall (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Breece Hall was one of the prized running backs in the 2022 draft class, but up until Week 5, the Iowa State product had been off to a tepid start to his career.

After logging only 21 carries while working in a relatively equal timeshare with starter Michael Carter for the first three weeks of the campaign, Hall finally began to emerge in Week 4. He saw a team-high 17 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers, generating 66 yards and his first career rushing touchdown.

With Carter ineffective in that contest—he gained a mere 15 yards on his nine totes—the Jets once again turned to Hall in Week 5. Their faith was rewarded when the rookie went off against the rival Miami Dolphins for 97 yards and a score on 18 carries, plus added 100 yards (and two near-touchdowns) on two catches.

It’s become clear that Hall is the most talented back in Gang Green’s platoon. He’s averaging 1.5 yards more per carry than Carter and has gained 113 more receiving yards than his backfield mate despite having the same number of receptions.

Considering the Jets blasted the Dolphins 40-17 in Hall’s breakout game and are 2-0 in matchups when he is on the field for at least two-thirds of the offensive snaps, the 21-year-old is likely to remain a focal point of their offense going forward.

That volume should result in plenty of big fantasy days for Hall, who finished Week 5 as the fourth-ranked running back in PPR formats. The hype surrounding Hall is for real and well worth buying into.

Buying that Breece Hall will become a fantasy star.