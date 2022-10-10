Spencer Strider, Braves Agree to 7-Year Contract Worth Up to $92M

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider established himself as one of the best young pitchers in MLB this season, and he's being rewarded for his efforts.

The Braves announced Monday that the 23-year-old has agreed to a contract extension worth up to $92 million over seven years. The deal includes a $22 million club option and $5 million buyout for the final year in 2029.

As part of Strider's new contract, he will make $1 million in 2023 and 2024 and then $4 million in 2025 before his salary jumps to $20 million in 2026 and $22 million in 2027 and 2028.

Strider appeared in 31 games for Atlanta this season and made 20 starts. He went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 131.2 innings. He allowed just 86 hits and 45 walks, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to finish a season with over 200 strikeouts while allowing fewer than 100 hits.

The Columbus, Ohio, native is just the third Braves rookie pitcher in franchise history to record 200 strikeouts and the first to do so in the modern era. The last rookie pitcher to accomplish the feat in MLB was Yu Darvish in 2012. Strider also became the fastest player to notch his 200th strikeout, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson's record from 2001.

The Braves placed Strider on the injured list Sept. 24 because of a strained left oblique. The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Sunday that the team is "optimistic" that the right-hander will be ready to return for the National League Division Series, which begins Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

